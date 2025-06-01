Phillies swept in three-game series against Brewers, move to second in NL East

Nobody was suggesting that Trea Turner should win his first Gold Glove. But it also hadn’t escaped the notice of several Phillies officials, including manager Rob Thomson, that the shortstop hadn’t made an error in over a month.

That streak ended Sunday.

And it cost the Phillies a game.

Turner booted a routine grounder that should’ve ended the seventh inning. Instead, the tying run scored on the play. And reliever Orion Kerkering gave up a two-run double to the next batter in a 5-2 loss to the Brewers at sold-out Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies (36-23) were swept in the three-game series against Milwaukee and lost their fourth consecutive game overall. They also slid into second place, one game behind the Mets in the National League East.

Just as the Phillies made hay with a recent 9-1 stretch against the Pirates, Rockies, and Athletics — three of the worst teams in baseball — the Mets went 5-1 this week against the White Sox and Rockies.

Turner hadn’t made an error since April 29, a span of 29 games. And when William Contreras hit a grounder right at him with the tying run on third base in the seventh inning, it seemed Turner would gobble it up to end the Brewers’ threat.

But the ball skipped off Turner’s glove, enabling Caleb Durbin to score from third base and Jackson Chourio to pull into second. Pinch-hitting Jake Bauers lined Kerkering’s signature sweeper down the right-field line for a two-run double to give the Brewers a 4-2 lead.

Turner had a chance for redemption with two out in the ninth inning. He came to the plate as the tying run against Brewers closer Trevor Megill but fouled out to first base, drawing boos from many among the 44,076 paying customers as they filed out of their seats.

It wasn’t only Turner who stumbled defensively in the seventh inning. Left fielder Weston Wilson made a poor read and took a bad route to a ball that went over his glove for a leadoff double for Durbin.

Until then, the game featured a rematch of the pitching matchup from Game 4 of the Phillies-Mets divisional series last October.

And this time, Ranger Suárez outdueled José Quintana.

Quintana, then with the Mets, helped end the Phillies’ season last October by holding them to one unearned run in five innings. After that game, Turner famously said he thought Phillies hitters often “get ourselves out.”

Eight months later, the Phillies took advantage of Quintana’s tendency to not throw pitches in the strike zone. In the first inning, Turner laid off four pitches just off the outside corner to draw a leadoff walk, stole two bases, and scored on a two-out single in the first inning.

The Phillies worked four walks against Quintana, two of which led to runs. Bryson Stott and Johan Rojas walked with one out in the second inning, and Stott scored when Kyle Schwarber, not known for his speed, beat out an infield single, high-stepping past first base and drawing laughs from the dugout.

But the Phillies were unable to tack on runs. The Brewers cut it to 2-1 against Suarez in the fifth inning on a one-out double by Joey Ortiz, who scored two batters later on a fielder’s choice.

And without margin for error, Turner’s error proved costly.