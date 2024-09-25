A documentary about Trea Turner’s standing ovation will debut on Netflix in October

A short documentary chronicling the standing ovation that helped turn around Trea Turner’s 2023 season, fittingly titled The Turnaround, will premiere Oct. 18 on Netflix.

The Turnaround, directed by Philly native Kyle Thrash and two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot, first premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. It follows the story of a Bridesburg-based Phillies fan, Jon McCann, who is credited with reenergizing the Phillies shortstop during Turner’s hitting slump in 2023.

» READ MORE: Let’s go ... D-backs? And ... Dodgers? Weird week looms as Phillies eye playoff matchups

McCann inspired the August 2023 standing ovation that the Phillies said completely changed the momentum of their season. The idea came from his YouTube channel, the Philly Captain, where he suggested that instead of fans booing Turner they give him a standing ovation.

After his take went viral, Turner received a standing ovation from the crowd at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 4, 2023.

Before the standing ovation, Turner was hitting .235 with a .657 OPS. After the standing ovation, he rose to the fourth-highest OPS in the league in the final 48 games of the regular season and the Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series. Turner finished the season with a .266 batting average and 26 home runs.