Trea Turner might not go on a minor league assignment before rejoining Phillies

LONDON — Trea Turner’s route back to the Phillies might be nonstop.

Not only did Turner travel with the team to London, but as he continued to ramp up baseball activities Saturday, manager Rob Thomson said the injured shortstop probably won’t go on a minor-league assignment for one simple reason.

“Because he can refuse it,” Thomson said.

Indeed, as a tenured veteran, Turner has a right to decline to go to the minors. And with advances in hitting technology — including the Trajekt Arc, a next-gen pitching machine and video projection system that is programmable to replicate the pitch mix and delivery of every pitcher — many players no longer believe a triple-A tune-up is necessary before returning to the majors.

Turner has been sidelined since May 3 with a strained left hamstring. In addition to fielding grounders and taking batting practice the last two days in London, he ran on a soccer field adjacent to London Stadium because the Phillies wanted him on grass rather than turf.

It remains unclear when Turner will be ready to play. He hasn’t reported setbacks since he felt soreness after running May 25 in Colorado.

Entering play Saturday, the Phillies were 22-8 in Turner’s absence, due in part to fill-in shortstop Edmundo Sosa, who was batting .296/.360/.556 with 11 extra-base hits in 25 starts.

Turner wouldn’t be the first Phillies player to return from injury without going to the minors first. Despite missing all of spring training last year while coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery, Bryce Harper didn’t go on out on assignment before rejoining the Phillies’ lineup.

Would Turner invoke his right to do the same?

“I would think so,” Thomson said, smiling.

Doing the splits

An average of 18 runs were scored in the previous four MLB games in London, including 30 in the inaugural 2019 game between the Yankees and Red Sox.

It hasn’t escaped the notice of Taijuan Walker, the Phillies’ starter on Sunday.

“I’ll throw a lot of splitters and try to get a lot of ground balls,” Walker said. “The ball does fly here. I was walking around a little bit. They did a really good job setting it up. The bullpen is really good. Again, I’ll just try to make good pitches and get the ball on the ground as much as possible.”

Walker’s splitter is typically his best pitch. But like everything else about his season, it has been a struggle for him. Opponents are 19-for-42 (.452) against it this season.

It’s an important start for Walker. He has a 5.73 ERA in seven starts since beginning the season on the injured list with a shoulder impingement. And while the Phillies aren’t ready to make a change to the No. 5 spot in the rotation, Spencer Turnbull is waiting in the wings with a 2.64 ERA, including a 1.67 mark in six starts.

For Walker, a turnaround would begin with a better splitter. With two extra days between starts, he threw an additional bullpen session and focused in particular on his splitter.

“I think it is [better] now,” Walker said. “I feel comfortable where it’s at right now. I feel like it was kind of just floating in there sometimes. I think the sharpness and the depth, the late movement’s there.”

Home alone

Spotted at London Stadium: A sign depicting the bearskin hat of a British Beefeater superimposed on Brandon Marsh’s head.

Not spotted at London Stadium: Marsh.

The Phillies left their popular left fielder and utilityman Kody Clemens behind because the trip didn’t align with their rehab schedules. Marsh is recovering from a strained right hamstring, while Clemens is coping with back spasms. Thomson called the timing of their injuries “just awful.”

Marsh did report to triple-A Lehigh Valley to initiate baseball activities. He will stay there through the weekend before joining the Phillies in Boston or moving to double-A Reading to continue his progression.

Extra bases

Several Phillies players broke out London-themed bats Saturday. Bryson Stott’s bat had a London Underground design, while Harper’s had the Phanatic dressed as a Royal Guard. ... The weekend is a reunion for the 2008 Phillies. Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Shane Victorino, Carlos Ruiz, and Cole Hamels were on the field before the game. ... Actor and longtime Mets fan Matthew Broderick threw the ceremonial first pitch. ... Walker will be opposed Sunday by Mets lefty Jose Quintana (1-5, 5.17 ERA).