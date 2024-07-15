Pottstown native Trey Yesavage picked by Blue Jays in the first round of the MLB draft

Pottstown native Trey Yesavage, a right-handed pitcher for East Carolina University, was selected 20th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the MLB draft Sunday.

Yesavage is the second-highest draft pick in ECU history behind Phillies pitcher Jeff Hoffman, who was selected ninth overall, also by the Blue Jays in 2014.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Yesavage was 11-1 with a 2.02 ERA in 15 starts as a junior, striking out 145 in 93⅓ innings.

Yesavage played for Boyertown Area High School.