Pottstown native Trey Yesavage picked by Blue Jays in the first round of the MLB draft
Yesavage, who played for Boyertown Area High School, had 145 strikeouts in 93⅓ innings at East Carolina.
Pottstown native Trey Yesavage, a right-handed pitcher for East Carolina University, was selected 20th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the MLB draft Sunday.
Yesavage is the second-highest draft pick in ECU history behind Phillies pitcher Jeff Hoffman, who was selected ninth overall, also by the Blue Jays in 2014.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Yesavage was 11-1 with a 2.02 ERA in 15 starts as a junior, striking out 145 in 93⅓ innings.
Yesavage played for Boyertown Area High School.