Phillies’ Brad Keller to pitch for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Team USA has added a third Phillie to its star-studded roster for the World Baseball Classic.

Reliever Brad Keller is set to join Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber representing the United States on Mark DeRosa’s team, he announced on Friday. Keller, a righty, signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Phillies in December.

An increase in over 3 mph on his fastball last season led to a career year with the Cubs, with a 2.07 ERA and 0.962 WHIP. Keller parlayed that into a multiyear contract with the Phillies. He figures to be a key piece in the back end of the Phillies bullpen, and now has a role on Team USA.

Prior to the tournament, national teams will play exhibition games against major league squads, with the Phillies hosting Team Canada at BayCare Ballpark on March 4. WBC Pool play is set to begin on March 5, with rounds hosted in Miami, Houston, Tokyo, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Other Phillies players committed to playing at the WBC include pitcher Taijuan Walker, who is set to represent Mexico, and catcher Garrett Stubbs, who is committed to Team Israel.

Cy Young runner-up Cristopher Sánchez has expressed interest in pitching for the Dominican Republic but is not yet confirmed for the team’s roster.

Fellow lefty Jesús Luzardo said on this week’s episode of Phillies Extra, The Inquirer’s baseball show, that he received calls from both Team USA and Team Venezuela, but has decided not to participate as he heads into his final season before free agency. He pitched for Venezuela in 2023.