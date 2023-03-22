Led by Shohei Ohtani, Japan beats USA, 3-2, to win a third World Baseball Classic

MIAMI — After five innings Tuesday night, with Japan clutching a two-run lead for all the World Baseball Classic marbles, Shohei Ohtani walked to the bullpen. As Japan loaded the bases in the sixth, Ohtani jogged to the dugout for a possible at-bat. When the rally fizzled, he returned to the bullpen and got loose, then came to the plate in the seventh inning and beat out an infield single before going back to warm up.

How’s that for drama? And for evidence to reinforce the notion that Major League Baseball absolutely, positively needs Ohtani in the postseason.

One night after putting Japan in the championship game against the United States with a leadoff double to key a ninth-inning rally, Ohtani recorded the last three outs — including a game-ending strikeout of Angels teammate Mike Trout — to clinch the title. The Japanese outlasted the Americans, 3-2, in a thrill-a-minute finale to capture their third WBC crown in the fifth installment of the tournament. And they were victorious because they have Ohtani, a two-way sensation who impacts a game on both sides unlike any player the sport has ever seen.

The Phillies’ contingent on Team USA did its part to defend the 2017 title. Trea Turner, the Americans’ hottest hitter over the last two weeks, crushed a solo homer in the second inning against surprise Japanese starter Shota Imanaga. In the eighth, Kyle Schwarber went deep against Yu Darvish, echoing his titanic third-deck blast off Darvish last year Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

But there’s nobody quite like Ohtani, whose laps between the dugout and bullpen ended with him coming on to pitch the ninth inning. He issued a leadoff walk to Jeff McNeil, but got Mookie Betts to ground into a double play before throwing a sweeping slider past Trout.

It all happened one night after Ohtani started Japan’s game-winning rally against Mexico in the semifinal. In that ninth inning, he ripped a double to the gap in right-center field, flailing his arms and screaming to the dugout as he pulled into second base. It was an uncharacteristic show of emotion from Ohtani.

Advertisement

“He gave us all the power and emotion,” Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said through an interpreter.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Trea Turner, the WBC’s brightest star, makes his high school coach flash back to the beginning

Ohtani delivered a speech to his teammates before the championship game in which he directed them to “stop admiring” Team USA’s star-studded roster.

Sure enough, the Japanese never appeared intimated.

They answered Turner’s homer with a second-inning solo shot from slugger Munetaka Murakami, whose two-run double walked off Mexico in the semifinal. Japan loaded the bases and took the lead on a Lars Nootbaar groundout.

Japan went ahead 3-1 in the fourth inning on a solo homer by Kazuma Okamoto. By the sixth, all the intrigue surrounded how Kuriyama would deploy Darvish and Ohtani in the late innings.

Before the game, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa was asked if, as a baseball fan, he was looking forward to the possibility that Ohtani could face Trout with the game on the line.

“No, I’m good if he doesn’t pitch,” DeRosa said, drawing laughter. “Yeah, I would be interested. Mike is off the charts, one of the 10 greatest players of all time probably when it’s all said and done. Shohei’s doing something we’ve never seen in the entire sport. I’m going to be interested to see [what happens] if he does come into the game.”

DeRosa should’ve known.

“It almost seems like I’m shortchanging him saying ‘once in a generation.’ It’s lifetime,” said Nootbaar, the Cardinals outfielder who played for Japan. “The first day I met him he was great, a super nice guy. Then he threw a bullpen, probably hit 100. Then we went in the cage. He was hitting balls 118 [mph.]. First game, hits two home runs, and then I watch him squat 400, 500 pounds.

“You can’t make this up. He gets off the squat rack, and then he’s joking around. It’s inhumane stuff. I’ve never obviously seen anything like it.”

If the WBC proved anything, it’s that baseball needs to see as much of Ohtani as possible.

» READ MORE: Team USA carries on in the WBC minus its chief recruiter Bryce Harper