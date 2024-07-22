Former Phillies utility player Whit Merrifield signs with NL East rival Braves

MINNEAPOLIS — Besieged by injuries, the Atlanta Braves turned Monday to a Phillies castoff, signing veteran utilityman Whit Merrifield to a major-league contract.

Atlanta lost Ozzie Albies to a fractured left wrist Sunday when he attempted to apply a tag at second base. He will reportedly miss about eight weeks. Merrifield and newly recalled prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr. are expected to help the Braves fill the void.

Because the Phillies released Merrifield two weeks ago, the Braves are responsible for paying a prorated portion of the $740,000 major-league minimum salary; the Phillies must pay the rest of the roughly $3.4 million left on his $8 million, one-year contract.

Merrifield, 35, batted only .199/.277/.295 with three home runs in 174 plate appearances with the Phillies, never adjusting to a bench role after spending most of his career as an everyday player.

Albies joined lefty Max Fried (forearm neuritis) and center fielder Michael Harris II (left hamstring strain) on the injured list. The Braves have already lost Spencer Strider (Tommy John surgery) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (knee surgery) for the season.