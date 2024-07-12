Skip to content
Phillies release Whit Merrifield and recall Weston Wilson from triple-A Lehigh Valley

Merrifield, who signed with the Phillies as a free agent in February, was hitting .199 with a .572 OPS in 53 games this season.

Whit Merrifield batted .199 in 174 plate appearances with the Phillies this season.
Whit Merrifield batted .199 in 174 plate appearances with the Phillies this season.

The Phillies released utilityman Whit Merrifield and recalled Weston Wilson from triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced Friday.

Merrifield, 35, signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Phillies in Februrary. The deal included a club option for $8 million with a $1 million buyout.

Merrifield, a career .281 hitter over nine seasons, hit .199/.277/.295 with a .572 OPS in 53 games with the Phillies. He had a career-low hard-hit rate of 17.4% and an average exit velocity of 83 mph off the bat.

Wilson, 29, has hit .240/.340/.487 with 18 home runs in 29 games with Lehigh Valley this season. He was recalled to the Phillies on June 3 but optioned again on June 15. He played only two games over that span.