Phillies release Whit Merrifield and recall Weston Wilson from triple-A Lehigh Valley

The Phillies released utilityman Whit Merrifield and recalled Weston Wilson from triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced Friday.

Merrifield, 35, signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Phillies in Februrary. The deal included a club option for $8 million with a $1 million buyout.

» READ MORE: South Jersey’s Tyler Phillips and his family are living a Phillies dream. And his dad hopes he never wakes up.

Merrifield, a career .281 hitter over nine seasons, hit .199/.277/.295 with a .572 OPS in 53 games with the Phillies. He had a career-low hard-hit rate of 17.4% and an average exit velocity of 83 mph off the bat.

Wilson, 29, has hit .240/.340/.487 with 18 home runs in 29 games with Lehigh Valley this season. He was recalled to the Phillies on June 3 but optioned again on June 15. He played only two games over that span.