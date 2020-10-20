“To me, it’s just the mentality of ‘Where can I help the team win today?’ Like where do I feel the most valuable to them?,” Wendle said in a pregame call during the ALCS. “I don’t mind that I’m not a starting second baseman, or starting third baseman, or starting shortstop. I take pride in the fact that I can fill in at all three of those positions. ... It’s a role that I’ve been doing for a few years now and it’s one that I’ve grown pretty comfortable with. I take pride in that. It’s something I’ve embraced.”