The Phillies are 4-7 against Washington this season and four of the seven losses make this list. This 10-6 loss came after the Phillies had taken a 6-1 lead against Stephen Strasburg in the fourth, thanks to a two-run triple by Jean Segura. Aaron Nola cruised through the first six innings, but stumbled in the seventh when Washington scored three times to get within a run. The Nats tied the game in the ninth on a two-out home run by Victor Robles and scored four – three on a Juan Soto home run --in the 10th to win it.