D.G. Yuengling & Son has been a sponsor of the Phillies since 2017, but now, their relationship is about to get a little more official.
Yuengling Traditional Lager has been named the “Official Lager of the Philadelphia Phillies” as part of an expanded partnership between the Pottsville-based brewery and the Phils, the pair announced Tuesday. Yuengling, which celebrated its 190th anniversary last year, launched the brew in 1987, and it has since become one of the company’s most popular offerings.
As part of the new designation, Yuengling will soon release Phillies-branded cans of the lager that feature a retro version of the team’s logo. The special edition cans will be available in 12-packs on beer sellers’ shelves in the area, as well as in 16-ounce cans at Citizens Bank Park during the upcoming baseball season.
“We are excited that our fans will once again be able to enjoy the iconic taste of America’s Oldest Brewery, both at the ballpark or in their own home,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said. “All while cheering for their favorite baseball team.”
In addition to branded cans, Yuengling will also have a larger overall presence at Citizens Bank Park with an “experiential bar area” known as the Yuengling Party Pavilion. Located on the right field side of the stadium, that area will feature Yuengling’s other core beers, such as its Golden Pilsner, Black & Tan, and Light Lager.
Each regular season home game held on a Wednesday, meanwhile, will be dubbed “Yuengling Wednesday,” featuring promotions and giveaways from the brewery.
The brewery will also continue its relationship with Phils pitcher Aaron Nola, who last year became one of the first current MLB players to partner with a beer company after the league lifted a rule that prevented such partnerships. As part of his deal with the company, Nola will make personal appearances and do meet-and-greets, while Yuengling will support his 2020 local community efforts, among other elements.
Yuengling’s expanded partnership with the Phillies is latest news from the company, which last month added Flight — an “upscale” light beer — to its lineup of offerings. Previously, it added a limited-edition chocolate porter brewed in collaboration with Pennsylvania chocolate company Hershey’s.
The company is somewhat controversial in the area, thanks to owner Dick Yuengling’s endorsement of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, which caused some drinkers to call for a boycott. Critics also cited past environmental, tax, and union issues at the company as reasons to stop buying Yuengling’s beer. However, as Yuengling told Billy Penn in 2017, those efforts had little effect on the company’s bottom line.
Last year, the company became the top-selling craft beer company in the country for the fifth year running, according to the Brewers Association.