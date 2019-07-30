Velasquez will start Wednesday night against righthander Jeff Samardzija. ... There seems to be increasing doubt that David Robertson will pitch this season as he continues to rehab his elbow injury. “He continues to progress in his rehab at a slower rate than we had hoped," general manager Matt Klentak said. "There have been good days and there have been discouraging days, and obviously the pace of it overall has been fairly discouraging. Nobody has given up hope yet, but obviously his timeline has been backed up. ... Initially we had projected a July return and it’s fair to say that’s not going to happen. ... He may return sometime in August, but with each passing day it’s becoming less and less encouraging.”