Zack Wheeler was officially announced as the Phillies’ Game 6 starter on Thursday afternoon. Ranger Suárez could start Game 7, but manager Rob Thomson hasn’t made that official yet. Regardless of whether the Phillies head to Houston down 3-2 to the Astros or up 3-2, Game 6 will figure to be a pivotal start for Wheeler, a right-hander who has looked uncharacteristically shaky of late.

Wheeler, who posted a 2.82 ERA in the regular season, allowed five runs (four earned) through five innings in his last start against the Astros in Game 2. His velocity was down a few ticks, too, which seemed like a cause for concern.

Thomson said a few days ago that he believes Wheeler is dealing with arm fatigue because of how he was ramped up after his month-long stint on the injured list late in the season. He will be pitching on an extra day of rest on Saturday, which the Phillies believe will help him.

“I think [it will help him] quite a bit, honestly,” said catcher J.T. Realmuto. “I think the numbers kind of speak for themselves with how well he’s pitched, not just this season, but his entire career with that extra day. I think it helps most starting pitchers, just that extra day of rest. I know I’ve never been a starting pitcher, so I don’t know exactly how to define it, but they always seem to do a lot better and feel a lot better with that extra day.”

The numbers back that up. In the regular season this year, Wheeler posted a 3.64 ERA with regular rest, a 2.57 ERA with five days of rest, and a 1.67 ERA with six or more.

“Zack’s a competitor,” said Realmuto. “Even in his starts this season, when his [velocity] hasn’t necessarily been as high as it always is, he always competes for us. He’s got the stuff to get the job done. Whether his velo is at 98 or not, he’s got, as long as he’s got his command and then he’s able to attack the strike zone and work ahead of hitters, I’m not too worried about the velo.”

Wheeler threw a light bullpen session on Thursday afternoon, and told reporters afterward that it was “good,” but he conceded that he doesn’t know if his velocity will return in Game 6.

Turning the page

The Phillies seemed to turn their attitudes around quickly on Thursday afternoon after getting no-hit the previous night. Players were dancing on the field. Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs hit a long live drive during batting practice, and spiked his bat on the ground. Reliever José Alvarado biked around the infield.

“I think it’s just their mindset,” Thomson said. “They have been through this before. We’ve had rough games and they know that they can bounce back. Not sure if I want one of our key relievers riding a bike around the ballpark, but nonetheless, it shows that they’re loose.”