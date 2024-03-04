Source: Phillies, Zack Wheeler agree to three-year, $126 million extension

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Zack Wheeler has agreed to a three-year, $126 million extension with the Phillies, a source confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday. It is the highest annual salary — a $42 million AAV — in Phillies franchise history. Wheeler, 33, would have been become eligible to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Wheeler signed with the Phillies in the 2019 offseason, as a free agent. He turned down more money from the Chicago White Sox to play in Philadelphia, a decision he said a few weeks ago that he did not regret.

”Hopefully it does [get done],” Wheeler said on Feb. 14. “I love it here. We’re happy here. It’s a good organization. We’re winning. All things are looking great, right? I’d love to be here.”

Wheeler said at the time that he’d like to be paid market value. He emphasized that it wasn’t all “about the money” for him, though, and that he wanted to be somewhere that made him and his family happy.

The right-handed starter led all qualified pitchers in baseball in FanGraphs WAR in 2023 with 5.9. He posted a 3.61 ERA with 212 strikeouts in 192 innings in 2023.