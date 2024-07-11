Phillies will skip Zack Wheeler’s start on Sunday but remain unconcerned about his back

Zack Wheeler will receive an extended All-Star break as the Phillies will skip his start on Sunday in an attempt to alleviate the back spasms that shortened his last outing.

The Phillies remain unconcerned about Wheeler’s back, and manager Rob Thomson said Thursday before the Phillies home game against Los Angeles that the discomfort will not require much attention. An MRI on Wednesday did not show structural damage, the team said.

Advertisement

If Wheeler pitches against Pittsburgh when the Phillies resume play after the break, he could receive as many as 11 days off between starts.

» READ MORE: Three questions the Phillies must answer before they decide what to do at the trade deadline

The Phils did not announce a replacement for Sunday’s series finale against Oakland but could opt to use a bullpen game. Michael Mercado was bumped this week from the starting rotation but remains with the team and could start.

“Hopefully we don’t use a lot of bullpen on Saturday and we can just run our guys out there,” Thomson said. “Get them some work before the break.”

The Phillies were the first team in baseball to win 60 games and entered Thursday with an 8½-game lead over Atlanta after beating the Dodgers, 10-1 and 4-3. They’ve afforded themselves the chance to be cautious with one of their premier arms and skip his start against a team buried in the standings.

“I think it’s the same no matter what,” Thomson said. “It’s about taking care of the guys and making sure we get to the end of the season and hopefully behind. I don’t think the schedule or where we are in the standings affects how I feel about the players.”

Realmuto, Walker making progress

J.T. Realmuto will spend the All-Star break working out at the team’s complex in Clearwater, Fla., after he took ground balls before Thursday’s game. He has been on the injured list since June 10 with pain in his right knee that required surgery and could return later this month.

Taijuan Walker completed a bullpen session on Wednesday and will either throw a bullpen session or live batting practice on Saturday afternoon. The right-hander has been on the injured list since June 22 with inflammation in his right index finger.

His spot in the rotation is claimed by Tyler Phillips, the South Jersey native who will start his first big-league game on Saturday against Oakland after debuting on Sunday against Atlanta. Spencer Turnbull, who replaced Walker, is on the injured list and Mercado is in the bullpen after replacing Turnbull. Walker, if healthy, has a path to return to the rotation.

» READ MORE: The Phillies used to offer pitchers a ride to the mound in a bullpen cart. Some would rather walk.

Extra bases

Bryce Harper returned to the lineup Thursday after missing Wednesday’s game with a bruised hand. … The team’s seven All-Stars got a first look at the uniforms they’ll wear next week in Texas for the Mid-Summer Classic. … In a matchup of left-handers, Ranger Suárez (10-3, 2.58 ERA) will start Friday’s series opener against Oakland’s Hogan Harris (1-3, 3.22).