Phillies’ Zack Wheeler struggles early; offense falls short in series finale loss to Yankees

NEW YORK — Kyle Schwarber thought it had a chance.

Why not? Almost everything else the Phillies hit in the air here this weekend landed in the seats at Yankee Stadium. So, Schwarber stood at home plate for a few seconds and watched the flight of the ball toward the short right-field porch.

Not this time.

Schwarber’s deep drive in the fifth inning Sunday touched down in Yankees right fielder Cody Bellinger’s mitt on the warning track, a step from the fence. And instead of giving the Phillies a lead, it left them a run short in an eventual 4-3 loss in the series finale.

So, there wouldn’t be a brooming in the South Bronx. Not after the Yankees touched Zack Wheeler for four runs in the second inning — only the second four-run frame against the Phillies ace this season — and held on to snap a three-game losing streak.

Despite hitting three homers, two from rookie Otto Kemp, the Phillies (60-45) got only five hits, none with a runner in scoring position. They’re one game off the Mets’ pace in the National League East. New York was scheduled to play Sunday night in San Francisco.

The Phillies will head to Chicago to open a three-game series against the woeful White Sox that will lead into Thursday’s trade deadline. While bullpen help is believed to be the top priority, the Phillies are also still looking for another bat.

An uncharacteristic bout of wildness over a span of four pitches hurt Wheeler in the second inning, when he hit back-to-back batters — Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jasson Domínguez — to load the bases with nobody out.

Ryan McMahon, acquired Friday from the Rockies in a trade to help the Yankees solve their third-base problem, lined a double inside the first-base bag and down the right-field line to forge a 2-2 tie.

Two batters later, Austin Wells lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead. Trent Grisham followed by stroking a two-out RBI single through the right side to make it 4-2.

The Yankees tried to add to the lead in the third inning when right fielder Nick Castellanos couldn’t come up with Bellinger’s sinking line drive. The ball got by Castellanos and went for a leadoff triple.

But center fielder Johan Rojas, who backed up Castellanos to prevent an inside-the-park homer, saved a run with one out. He caught Chisholm’s fly ball, then made a strong throw to the plate, where J.T. Realmuto leaped for it and tagged Bellinger on the shoulder.

Wheeler worked out of jams in the fourth and fifth innings, then got two out in the sixth before turning over a one-run game to the bullpen.

Rain showers delayed the start of the game by 37 minutes.

Then, the Phillies made it rain with more homers.

After going deep three times in the opener Friday night and twice Saturday, the Phillies hit three more homers against Yankees starter Carlos Rodón, two in the second inning from Castellanos and Kemp. But they were all solo shots, limiting the damage against Rodón.

The Phillies didn’t have a hit after Realmuto’s two-out single in the sixth inning against Yankees relievers Jonathan Loáisaga, Luke Weaver, Tim Hill, and Devin Williams.