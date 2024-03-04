Zack Wheeler’s Phillies teammates are ecstatic that their co-ace is locked in for three more years

DUNEDIN, Fla. — When Kyle Schwarber and his teammates heard the news that Zack Wheeler had signed a three-year, $126 million contract extension with the Phillies, a thought occurred to them.

“We were like, imagine if we went into next year not knowing if we’d have him back,” Schwarber said. “Not having what he brings to the table as a pitcher? Obviously, we’re always focusing on the year at hand, but those are natural thoughts that pop in [your head].”

Luckily for the Phillies, that is a scenario they won’t have to entertain, at least not from 2024-27. Wheeler’s deal has no opt-outs. Because he will have pitched for the Phillies for five seasons at the end of 2024 — and 10 seasons in the majors — he’ll have the ability to veto a trade if he wants to. But no one is anticipating Wheeler going anywhere. He is in Philadelphia for the long haul.

His teammates are grateful for that. With Wheeler and Aaron Nola locked up through 2027, the Phillies will have a “1A and 1A” at the top of their rotation, as Bryce Harper puts it. The two starters have a combined 2,051⅓ innings pitched between them for the Phillies. They’ve both been in the running for the Cy Young Award multiple times. They don’t just flash great stuff and command, they do it consistently: Over six or seven innings every start.

There is value in that, of course, but Schwarber said there is also a message that is communicated to the clubhouse with these types of signings.

“I think obviously, with our ownership, they want us to win,” Schwarber said. “[John Middleton] has said it multiple times. And he’s not trying to just win one and whatever. He wants to have long, sustained winning in Philadelphia. I think you can’t underestimate what that means to players, because winning is all we want to do.

“Obviously, we want to take care of our families, but when we’re in October, and could be playing into November, and we have a stadium like we have, and you hear the roar, and you’re trying to hold up the trophy at the end of the year … that’s what you live for. That’s what you dream about as a kid, and now we get the opportunity to do that now.

“It just makes you excited to come to the field every day. There’s no drag. You look forward to it. And you look forward to spring training and you look forward to getting back onto the field, grinding, getting your feet sore, getting your body sore, you look forward to that, because you know what the ride is going to be ahead. And it’s not guaranteed, but it says a lot to where we can bring in great-caliber players and have them here for a long time.”

Wheeler is not one for fanfare. His press conference on Monday was about as low-key as a press conference could be, a last-minute ordeal with only a handful of reporters in attendance. But even though it was understated, the importance of this deal was lost on no one.

» READ MORE: Zack Wheeler wanted fewer years in his new deal. What it means for him and the Phillies’ ‘championship window.’

“Arms that can go 190-200-plus innings, you just don’t see that anymore,” Schwarber said. “I think it’s a forgotten thing in our game. That can be an extra 20-30 innings per guy, starter, that a bullpen has to cover. And [Wheeler and Nola] are able to cover it themselves. And it’s able to keep translating to our bullpen, where they’re fresh, and they’re ready to go when they need to go. It’s just huge things that you shouldn’t forget about. The way they’re able to go out there, take the ball consistently, go innings, with their stuff, put it all together, it’s amazing.”

Added Harper: “He got what he deserves. So, I was happy he got over the 40 million mark [in annual salary]. He’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball the last couple of years, so he definitely deserves it. I’m so happy for him.”

Other than Wheeler and his family, there is perhaps no one happier about this extension than pitching coach Caleb Cotham, who now has two of the best starters in baseball to work with for the long term.

Cotham, who was hired in November 2020, has been by Wheeler’s side for the last three seasons. He’s seen a pitcher, who was great to begin with, get even better with every passing year.

“It’s mastering your strengths, and understanding who you are, and keeping the plan of getting better very simple, to one thing,” Cotham said. “And he’s done that. Year one, it was a little bit of cutter versus the hard slider. In 2022, it was a little bit of the same. Sweeper was 2023. This year — maybe it’s the split-change. But he’s always thinking about how to evolve. It’s not grasping at straws, it’s usually one simple thing.”

Simple, but effective. Wheeler will turn 34 in May, but no one who knows him is concerned about his age. He’ll continue to find ways to improve. He said as much in his press conference on Monday afternoon. Cotham knows how lucky he is.

“I’m blessed, as a pitching coach, to have him and Nola,” he said.