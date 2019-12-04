A refresher: Corbin entered the market at age 29 and coming off a breakout season in which he posted personal bests in ERA (3.15), strikeouts per nine innings (11.1) and WHIP (1.05) and finally reached the 200-inning mark in a career previously pocked with injuries. The lefty visited the Phillies, New York Yankees and Washington Nationals in a three-day span after Thanksgiving and signed with the Nationals on Dec. 7 after they agreed to kick in a sixth year and bump the overall value of the contract to $140 million.