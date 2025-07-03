Phillies’ Zack Wheeler wins NL Pitcher of the Month

The Phillies’ Zack Wheeler was named National League Pitcher of the Month for June on Thursday.

Wheeler had a 0.58 ERA over 31 innings in five June starts. He allowed two earned runs with 42 strikeouts and seven walks with a 0.87 WHIP. Opponents batted .180 against him.

“I’m not sure if I’ve had a pitcher, whether I’m coaching or managing, that has had a month like that,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Monday.

Wheeler has won pitcher of the month once before, in May of 2022.

He pitched eight shutout innings in his most recent start, a 4-0 victory over the Padres on Monday, striking out 10 with no walks. He induced 19 swings-and-misses.

Wheeler likely will be named to the NL All-Star team. Starters were announced on Wednesday, and the rest of the team, including pitchers, will be unveiled on Sunday.