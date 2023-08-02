Phillies squander 5-0 lead, lose to Marlins 9-8 in 12 innings

MIAMI — The Phillies have not had any easy wins since they’ve been in Miami this week. But on Wednesday night, they gave up a 5-0 lead, en route to a heartbreaking 9-8 loss in 12 innings.

With a 5-4 lead in the fourth, Gregory Soto allowed a solo home run to Jorge Soler to send the game into extra innings. Brandon Marsh hit a two-run home run to center field in the top of the tenth that gave the Phillies a 7-5 lead, but Craig Kimbrel allowed two runs in the bottom half of the tenth to tie the game and send it to the eleventh inning.

In the top of the eleventh, Alec Bohm hit an RBI single to score ghost runner Rodolfo Castro, who was acquired at the deadline and was making his Phillies debut. Bryce Harper grounded into a force out to reach first base, Nick Castellanos lined out, and Bryson Stott hit a double that hit the first base bag, moving Harper to third. But Trea Turner grounded out to limit the Phillies to just one run.

Dylan Covey looked like he was going to get the Phillies out of it. He recorded two outs, and had Josh Bell down to a 1-2 count. But Turner botched a play at shortstop to score ghost runner Jacob Stallings. Turner was not charged with an error. Jazz Chisholm Jr. grounded out to send the game into the 12th inning.

The Phillies went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 12th. Covey intentionally walked his first batter, Avisaíl García, and hit his next batter, Jake Burger, to load the bases. He allowed an RBI single to Jesus Sánchez to score the winning run for the Marlins.

It was a laborious 12 innings and for the first six, it didn’t seem like it would be that way. The Phillies took four walks and a hit by pitch into the sixth, walking in a run and driving in two more with a Bohm RBI double. It was their first five-run lead since July 15. But it didn’t last long.

In the bottom half of the inning, Bell and Chisholm Jr. hit back-to-back home runs off of Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. In the eighth inning, Matt Strahm allowed two men to reach base and Jeff Hoffman allowed two walks to cut the Marlins’ deficit to 5-3. Hoffman allowed an RBI groundout to score another run to cut the Marlins’ deficit to 5-4. Soler’s home run in the ninth tied it up.

That it took the Phillies 18 days to get another five-run lead speaks to their offensive woes of late. Despite that, there are reasons to believe things are getting better. The Phillies have walked 39 times over their last six games. They did a better job of what manager Rob Thomson calls “passing the baton” on Wednesday. Before Bohm’s double in the sixth, Castellanos and Stott drove in two runs with back-to-back RBI singles.

But the offense still isn’t where it should be. Turner and Schwarber both went 0-for-5 with a walk on Wednesday. This team was built to slug and hasn’t done much of that.

Wheeler with a solid night

Despite missing his spots to allow back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, it was solid performance from Wheeler. He allowed just five hits and one walk with four strikeouts through six innings pitched. He’s now allowed just four earned runs and three walks over his last three starts (19.2 innings pitched).