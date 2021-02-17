Let’s face it, we all may not have legs powerful enough to make it up and down the city’s steep hills. If you can swing it — and by that we mean afford it — check out the options at Electric Bike Technologies. Founder and CEO Jason Kraft sells 18 different styles of E-bikes, which range in price from $1,500 to $3,500. You can also buy a kit (starting at $635) that will turn your plain old mountain bike into an electric one.