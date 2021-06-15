“Our brownies almost didn’t make the menu,” said Rhonda Saltzman, one-half of the duo running Second Daughter Baking Co. Alongside her sister Mercedes Brooks, Saltzman developed a recipe for a fudgy, double-chocolate brownie that has recently taken over Philadelphia.

The challenge in developing the recipe was in the exact texture they needed to achieve – fudgy but not wet, crunchy on top, and very, very chocolatey.

“Everyone grew up eating boxed brownies, so everyone kind of thinks of that as the ideal brownie,” Saltzman said. “Our challenge was to make something distinctive but still comforting.”

The brownie they landed on is all their own: no nuts, no chocolate chips, just a smooth, fudgy bite that gets its rich flavor from Dutch-processed cocoa and melted chocolate. It’s exactly what Saltzman and Brooks crave, but they know it’s not everyone’s perfect brownie.

“There’s no universal brownie,” Saltzman acknowledged. “Some people like them crunchy at the edges, some people want them thin, some people want them super thick.” Even if Second Daughter’s brownie isn’t for you — maybe because you’re more of a nuts-in-your-brownie person, or you require a chocolate chunk — there’s a brownie for you in Philadelphia.

Here’s a guide to the area’s best brownies.

Cake Life is famous for their ever-changing, seasonally driven menu (and for the fact that they’ve competed on both Cupcake Wars twice). But they go way beyond just cakes – their menu of bars and brownies changes just as often as their cake menu, but look out for the cookies ’n cream bar, their signature (very fudgy) brownie topped with sweet cream and studded with crunchy chocolate cookies throughout.

📍 1306 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-268-7343 🌐 cakelifebakeshop.com, 📷 @cakelifebakeshop, 🕑 Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Second Daughter’s brownies are deeply chocolatey, very fudgy, and free of any adornments except a simple sprinkle of crunchy sea salt. If you really fall in love with them and want to share with your non-Philadelphia-based friends (which is actually quite likely to happen), you can order them for mail delivery anywhere on the East Coast.

📍1901 S. 9th St., 📞 215-350-2207, 🌐 seconddaughterbakingco.com, 📷 @seconddaughterbakingco, 🕑 Sun., 10 a.m.- noon

The highest evolution of the brownie is the brownie sundae, and the Mt. Vesuvius Sundae is the ideal version — the brownie is chopped into pieces for even distribution in the ice cream, allowing you to get a nice, chocolatey chunk in each bite. It’s a classic brownie sundae with one exception: they add malt powder on top, which gives the chocolate an exceptional depth.

📍116 Market St., 📞 215-627-1899, 🌐 franklinfountain.com, 📷 @franklinfountain, 🕑 Daily, 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

You’ve probably had a chocolate stout beer, but have you had a stout brownie? At Dulce, the batter is made with dark chocolate as well as a dark stout beer, which highlights the bitter flavors in the dark chocolate. The alcohol bakes off, leaving the sizeable squares thick, fudgy, and topped with a ganache frosting that puts the whole thing over the edge.

📍 740A Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ 📞 856-942-0254, 🌐 dulcecollingswood.com, 📷 @dulcecollingswood, 🕑 Wed.-Sun., 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Vegan baking can be challenging. Without the benefit of butter and eggs to bind and create flavor, things can get dry, flavorless, and overly complicated very quickly. That’s why we love Crust, which not only sells vegan pastries (including their rich, fudgy brownies) at three locations through the city, but also sells their signature brownie recipe on their website, so you can try your hand at vegan baking.

📍 4409 Main St., 📞 215-532-7867, 🌐 crustveganbakery.com, 📷 @crustveganbakery, 🕑 Weds.-Sun., 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Frosted Fox is known for their elaborate wedding cakes – they even competed on and won the Netflix baking competition Sugar Rush. But while you’re in the shop designing your dream cake, grab one of their dark chocolate chip brownies, true proof that the baking team at Frosted Fox can do everyday treats as well as elevated, celebratory cakes.

📍 6511 Germantown Ave. 📞 267-900-5453, 🌐 frostedfoxcakeshop.com, 📷 @frostedfoxcakeshop, 🕑 Tue.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

If you’ve ever struggled to choose between a brownie and cookie (a false dichotomy, if you ask us), Small Oven’s brownie cookie is for you. The top half of the bar is a chewy, brown sugar-laden chocolate chip cookie, layered on top of an even chewier, dark chocolate brownie. Because you really can have it all.

📍 2204 Washington Ave. 📞 215-545-2939, 🌐 smallovenpastryshop.com, 📷 @smallovenpastryshop, 🕑 Weds.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Bakeshop’s signature brownie is called the Rittenhouse Square — named for the bakery’s location. Much like the neighborhood, this is perhaps the fanciest brownie in Philadelphia — it involves a rich caramel topping and salty pretzel crust that keeps the whole thing from becoming overpoweringly sweet. Call ahead to check for availability, as they don’t always keep them in stock.

📍269 S. 20th St., 📞 215-644-9714, 🌐 bakeshopon20th.com, 📷 @bakeshopon_20th, 🕑 Thurs.-Sat., 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun.-Wed., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

When the summer hits but you still need a baked item, head to Lil Pop Shop for one of their chocolate salted caramel brownie pops. They bake the brownies in-house, then break them into chunks and freeze them into a dark chocolate popsicle swirled with salted caramel — it’s basically the portable version of a brownie sundae.

📍 265 S. 44th St., 📞 215-222-5829, 🌐 lilpopshop.com, 📷 @lilpopshop, 🕑 Tues.-Thurs. 3-9 p.m., Fri. 3-10 p.m., Sat. noon-10 p.m., Sun. noon-9 p.m.

Clay’s is known for being the birthday cake capital of the Main Line. But if you’re lucky, you’ll also snag one of their cream cheese brownies, a rich chocolate-based bar with a tangy, surprisingly light cream cheese layer on top. They also make peanut butter brownies, constructed similarly with a mouth-coating peanut butter fudge layer.

📍 700 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, 📞 610-647-2119, 🌐 claysbakery.net, 📷 @claysbakery, 🕑 Tues., Thurs. and Sat., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you’re wondering what a butcher’s shop is doing on this list, you don’t know Primal Supply. As a part of their commitment to whole animal butchery, they employ chef Damon Menapace, who creatively integrates less popular cuts of meat into ready-to-eat meals and treats. This includes their dark chocolate brownie, which employs smoked bacon and chocolate from Old City’s Shane Confectionery to make a brownie that is slightly smoky, appealingly salty, and completely addictive.

📍 1538 E. Passyunk Ave., 1521 N. 31st St. and 1317 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-595-2228, 🌐 primalsupplymeats.com, 📷 @primalsupplymeats, 🕑 Tues.-Fri., noon- 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bredenbeck’s is a super-cozy neighborhood bakery and ice cream shop, which means an excellent brownie is a must-have. Luckily, they’re putting the ball in the hoop with not one but two perfect bars. They offer a classic brownie with no nuts and no chunks, as well as a gussied up salted caramel version that comes iced with chocolate ganache and swirled with sweet and salty homemade caramel.

📍 8126 Germantown Ave., 📞 215-247-7374, 🌐 bredenbecks.com, 📷 @bredenbecks, 🕑 Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

At Cherry’s Baking Company, owner Teresa Jones seems to turn almost anything into cheesecake. Her brownie cheesecake is perfect for an over-the-top chocolate lover, with a brownie crust, chocolate cheesecake filling, and a chocolate ganache topping. Jones also takes special orders, so if you’ve got your own brownie cheesecake vision, she’ll surely be able to help you out.

📍 310 S. 48th St., 📞 215-423-4720, 🌐 cherrysbakingcompany.com, 📷 @cherrysbakingco, 🕑 Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

No matter your dietary restriction, Dessert Crazy can help you out — their menu includes keto, low-carb, and gluten-free offerings, all made with low-glycemic sweeteners. Perhaps because of this, their brownies are particularly chocolatey and rich, without too much sweetness to distract from the main event. For an even more special treat, order a caramel brownie parfait made with cream cheese-infused whipped cream, brownie chunks, and a drizzle of caramel.

📍 1925 Fairmount Ave., 📞 267-764-1411, 🌐 dessertcrazy.com, 📷 @dessertcrazylowcarb, 🕑 Weds.-Fri., noon-6 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lots of people prize fudginess over all else in a brownie. Not so at Schenk’s, where the brownie skews more cake-like, topped with a rich milk chocolate frosting, and served by the bar or in trays for events or parties.

📍 7951 Verree Rd., 📞 267-722-0997, 🌐 schenksfamilybakery.com, 📷 @schenksbakery, 🕑 Tues.-Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sometimes the key to a great brownie is restraint — using the best ingredients and letting the chocolate speak for itself. Other times, like when it comes to Good Dog’s brownie fritters, the excellence is in the excess. For this over-the-top dessert, the team at Good Dog takes a dark chocolate chip brownie, dips it in choux pastry batter, and deep fries it. Think of it like a brownie beignet.

📍 224 S. 15th St., 📞 267-985-9600, 🌐 gooddogbar.com, 📷 @gooddogbar, 🕑 Tues.-Sat., 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

