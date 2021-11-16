There are certain stores that make shopping easy. Whether it’s the busy holiday season (when many of the area’s best gift stores will even wrap your purchase for you) or a time when you’re in need of a non-cookie-cutter gift for a loved one.

Find jewelry made by a local designer, candles hand-poured by a nearby candlemaker, shirts that show off your Philly pride, home items that are way more fun than their big box store alternatives, handmade greeting cards, and more, all while supporting a local business during a year when they truly need it.

Help make this guide better See something missing? If you spot an error or omission in any of our guides, please let us know by emailing us at phillytips@inquirer.com

The Philly area is home to a lot of great gift shops, giving you plenty of places to go for cool items for your kids, parents, siblings, friends, neighbors, coworkers — or yourself (we won’t tell).

Here are the best gift stores to shop in the Philadelphia region.

Art Star has both an outpost at the Bourse and an all-online store, allowing for easy shopping no matter where you are. The shop is known for its curated selection (and its curated craft bazaars). Expect a variety of unique goods made by artists and crafters who are known for their art prints, vases, totes, embroidery, greeting cards, candles, and more.

📍111 S. Independence Mall E., 🌐 artstarphilly.myshopify.com, 📷 @artstarphilly, 🕑 Fri.-Mon., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Shop here for candles, cards, cookbooks, holiday decor items, cute bar cart items, decorative trays and plates, funny knick-knacks, kids’ toys, and more. Both of its shops, one in Collingswood and one in East Passyunk, are fully decorated for the holiday season, too, adding to the festive shopping vibes.

📍 825 E. Passyunk Ave. and 724 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, 📞 215-465-1704 and 856-465-1704, 🌐 occasionette.com, 📷 @occasionette, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Go to this perfect-pink shop in Rittenhouse for handmade jewelry, astrology-themed items, crystals and gemstones, incense, face oils, cool art prints, and more.

📍2003 Walnut St., 📞 267-606-6082, 📷 @ritualshoppe, 🌐 ritualshoppe.com, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

» READ MORE: The ultimate Philly holiday gift guide

Dainty jewelry, Philly-themed coasters and prints, candles, fun drinkware, totes, and more are all available at 13th St. shop Open House.

📍 107 S. 13th St., 📞 267-606-6082, 📷 @philadelphia_independents, 🌐 philadelphiaindependents.com, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

All of the items within this small storefront are one-of-a-kind and handmade by makers locally and throughout the country. Browse ceramics, bold jewelry, Christmas ornaments, art prints, and a wide array of pop culture-themed greeting cards.

📍1731 E. Passyunk Ave., 📞 267-455-0256, 🌐 facebook.com/nicethingshandmade, 📷 @nicethingsphila, 🕑 Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The gift shop for people who get Philly in-the-know jokes. Find t-shirts, hats, tank tops and more apparel and accessories that scream Philly thanks to design centered around the word jawn and the Wawa logo, nods to moments in Philadelphia history, local sayings, and more.

📍1507 E. Passyunk Ave., 📷 @southfellini, 🌐 southfellini.com, 🕑 Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Shop handmade moon-themed fine jewelry from the shop’s eponymous line, or browse its highly curated selection of bath goods, home decor, clothing, and item for kids, all curated by shop owner Chelsea Pearce.

📍742 S. Fourth St., 📞 215-469-1448, 🌐 moonandarrow.com, 📷 @shopmoonandarrow, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Local PHL Market opened in the midst of the pandemic to help give local artists and crafters a space to sell their wares. On any given day, items made or designed by 40 Philly makers are available at the Society Hill storefront. Shop Philly-centric clothing and hats, dainty jewelry, felt flower bouquets, loose tea, coffee from area roasters, essential oils, and more.

📍1135 Pine St., 📞 484-899-0760, 🌐 localphlmarket.com, 📷 @localphl, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 1-6 p.m., Sat.-Sun, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

At this Old City boutique, browse handmade items by Philadelphia makers, ranging from Eagles necklaces and Gritty t-shirts to wood cutting boards and cozy pillows. Most items throughout this shop are Philly-themed, making it ideal for anyone who loves this city like family.

📍35 N. Third St., 📞 267-606-6082, 🌐 philadelphiaindependents.com, 📷 @philadelphia_independents, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Stylish swaddles, bibs, blankets, and sleep gowns are all among the wares at Germantown’s Buddha Babe, a go-to gift store if you’re shopping for babies and new parents.

📍 7101 Emlen St., 📞 215-315-8430, 🌐 buddhababe.us, 📷 @mybuddhababe, 🕑 Sun.-Thur., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

» READ MORE: 14 Philly Black-owned businesses to support right now

Head to this sports apparel company to shop retro jerseys, new release jerseys, fitted hats, hoodies, t-shirts, and more. You can browse their huge selection, which draws shoppers from around the world, and find something for anyone, whether they are a Philly sports fan or not.

📍1306 Walnut St., 📞 866-879-6485, 🌐 mitchellandness.com, 📷 @mitchellandness, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Shop sustainable, local-artisan-made goods on the shelves at this Northern Liberties specialty store. Browse infused cocktail kits, etched whiskey glasses ideal for your bar cart, handcrafted soy candles, tea-dyed kitchen towels, repurposed glassware, and more.

📍929 N. Second St., 📞 267-559-1604, 🌐 trunc.net 📷 @truncartisans, 🕑 Fri.-Sun., noon-5 p.m.

Handmade soaps are the main attraction at this Midtown Village store. Stop by to pick out some delicious-smelling soaps, shampoos, and bath bombs.

📍117 S. 13th St., 📞 215-834-7226, 🌐 durossandlangel.com, 📷 @durossandlangel, 🕑 Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

All of the items at VIX Emporium on Baltimore Ave. are made in the United States, and a large portion of the items are Philly-made. Here, find baby onesies adorned with the phrase “jawn,” candles decorated with images of Whitney Houston and Jonathan Van Ness, prints of the Philly skyline and local monuments, handmade soaps and lotions, dainty necklaces, and more.

📍5009 Baltimore Ave., 📞 215-471-7700, 🌐 vixemporium.com, 📷 @vix_emporium, 🕑 Wed.-Fri., 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

At this Kennett Square favorite, you’ll find a collection of curated items including jewelry, greeting cards, kitchen goods, soaps, candles, gift boxes, along with a selection of vintage items. The shop is a weekend-only operation.

📍 432 S. Walnut St., Kennett Square, 📞 484-732-8586, 🌐 workskennettsquare.com, 📷 @worKSKennettSquare, 🕑 Fri.-Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

» READ MORE: What to do in Kennett Square

Ardmore’s pucciManuli is a treasure trove of children’s toys, books, stuffed animals, crayons and colored pencils, games, and more. The shop focuses on “the small, the special, the unique, and in most cases the handmade, by individuals and small workshops around the world.” In other words, unique, high-quality, and likely won’t be found on Amazon or your local Target.

📍 2 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, 📞 610-649-2909, 🌐 puccimanuli.com, 📷 @puccimanuli, 🕑 Tue.-Sat, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., noon-4 p.m.

Trace in Ardmore describes itself as a spot for “curated art, design, and gifts.” There are fun serving trays adorned with designs of popular party snacks, classic games like chess and tic tac toe designed to look like a piece of art, geode planters and candle holders, neon lights in fun shapes, bold jewelry, and more.

📍80 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, 📞 484-413-2793, 🌐 thetraceshop.com, 📷 @thetraceshop 🕑 Currently appointment only, call ahead to make an appointment. Thur.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here