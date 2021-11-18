It’s the season of gift giving. And while we can all do our shopping without even leaving our couches, there’s still something special about going out and choosing the perfect gift for a loved one (or yourself) in person. (Plus, there’s no worry about shipping delays, which are expected to be a major issue again this holiday season.) The Philadelphia area has plenty of great holiday markets where you can get into the festive spirit and enjoy tasty treats, all while supporting small businesses and artisans.

These days more than ever, our local small businesses need to feel the love, so it’s a win for everyone.

Whether you’re spending the day with family at the traditional Christmas Village at LOVE Park, or finding that unique gift at a holiday pop-up, you’re bound to find what you need to complete your gift list shopping.

Nov. 19-Jan. 9, 2022

Bucks County’s Peddler’s Village is a beautiful, quaint spot that goes all out for the holidays. Starting in mid-November, the Village is aglow with more than one million lights strung around the trees, restaurants, and more than 65 locally owned shops and boutiques. While you’re shopping and eating, stop by the annual gingerbread display to drool over this year’s competition entries. There are also Santa parades, live music, fire pits, marshmallow roasting, and more throughout the season.

📍Rte. 263 and Street Rd., Lahaska, 🌐 peddlersvillage.com, 📷 @peddlersvillage

Nov. 19-Dec. 19 (Fri.-Sun. the first two weekends, then Thu.-Sun. starting Dec. 2), Thu. and Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bethlehem is known as “The Christmas City,” so it’s fitting that Christkindmarkt has been a favorite tradition for families in the Lehigh Valley and beyond for more than 30 years. (It was even named one of the top holiday markets in the world by Travel + Leisure in 2019.) Along with visits with Santa, live musical performances, and beautiful decorations, you’ll find more than 65 artisans and vendors. German ornament manufacturer Käthe Wohlfahrt is a crowd favorite, but there are dozens more local and national merchants. Bring your appetite: There will be local food trucks along with plenty of German holiday eats such as strudel, German roasted almonds, schnitzel, potato pancakes, and more. Tickets for Christkindlmarkt are $10 on Fridays and Sundays and $12 on Saturdays. Children 5 and under are free. Get your tickets online; they cost a bit more at the gate. Sales for any given day end at midnight the night before.

📍PNC Plaza at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, 🌐 christmascity.org/christkindlmarkt, 📷 @christmascity_pa

Help make this guide better See something missing? If you spot an error or omission in any of our guides, please let us know by emailing us at phillytips@inquirer.com

Nov. 20-Jan. 1, 2022, Sun.-Thu. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Thanksgiving Day 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Christmas Eve 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Closed Christmas Day

The winter season is already underway at Dilworth Park on the west side of City Hall with twinkling lights, the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and the Wintergarden, complete with reindeer topiaries and seating areas. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market adds to the festivities with more than 40 artisans, designers, and small businesses from the region. Look for the festively lit tents filled with artwork, home goods, ornaments, sweets, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, and more. Some of this year’s vendors: Buddha Babe, Philly Word Art, Asante Sana Art, JoLina Boutique, Pals Socks, and more. There will also be food booths. Admission is free.

📍Dilworth Plaza, 1 S. 15th St., 🌐 madeinphila.com, 📷 @philaholidays

Nov. 25-Dec. 24 (preview weekend Nov. 21 and Nov. 22), Sun.-Thu. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Thanksgiving Day 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Christmas Eve 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Christmas Village is taking over LOVE Park yet again for one of the area’s most unique holiday traditions. Stroll the German-style open-air market and shop over 110 international and local merchants and artists. German company Käthe Wohlfahrt is returning again with its popular ornaments, incense smokers, and other handcrafted decorations. This year, shop more local minority-owned businesses thanks to grants from the city’s Commerce Department and Parks & Rec. Warm up with a glass of mulled cider and feast on menu items like dumplings, bratwurst and Belgian fries, or the gooey, Swiss melted cheese from the popular Raclette Hut. Inside the open-air beer garden, find drinks from Chaddsford Winery, Boardroom Spirits, Brewery Techne, and Mainstay Independent Brewing, as well as the Wish Wall light installation and live music on select days. If you’re bringing the kids, there’s also a Ferris wheel, double-tier carousel and miniature train ride.

📍LOVE Park, 1600 JFK Blvd., 🌐 philachristmas.com, 📷 @philachristmas

Nov. 26-28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The indoor Punk Rock Flea Market is the place to shop for vintage clothing, records, handmade crafts, one-of-a-kind art, and plenty of old punk junk. Look for 100 vendors each day that change each day (so it’s worth going more than once). Tickets are $10 and gets you entrance for all three days. Or, starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, you can snag $5 tickets. Kids 12 and under are free. You can even bring your leashed dog.

📍23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23rd St., 🌐 phillyprfm.com, 📷 @phillyprfm

Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mt. Airy Learning Tree and High Point Cafe are teaming up to host two makers markets in Northwest Philly. Each market will feature more than 25 local makers, plus live music, food trucks, author signings, and more. Some of the vendors that will be there: Barbaric Yawp Workshop, Cresheim Valley Honey, Naturally Queer, Howard Philip Woodcraft, Crooked Stitch, and more. Note: These events will take place in two different locations: Carpenter Lane and Green Street on Nov. 27 and Allen Lane Train Station on Dec. 5.

📍Nov. 27: Carpenter Lane and Green Street, Dec. 5: Allen Lane Train Station, 🌐 facebook.com/mtairyvillage

Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

This indoor holiday market will feature more than 60 local and sustainable small businesses, including Growies Planters, Modern Day Treasure Hunters, Phunk City Jewelry, Popcorn Granny and MoMo Metals and more. Free to attend and family-friendly. While you’re there, enjoy food from Brokenfork & Angie’s Vietnamese Cuisine and drinks from Stateside Vodka.

📍Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St., 🌐 ticketweb.com, 📷 @nowandthen_marketplace

Dec. 4-5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Find a unique gift for someone on your list, or pick up those finishing touches for your own decorating this year. Black Shed is a home and garden store located within an agricultural farm in Stockton; throughout the year, they host outdoor markets with local artisans and other small businesses. During the annual holiday market, you can shop while enjoying spiced mulled wine or free hot chocolate by the fire pits, surrounded by beautifully lit trees.

📍Black Shed, 343 County Road 519, Stockton, NJ, 📞 908-628-0810, 🌐 blkshd.com, 📷 @blkshd

Dec. 4-5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Shop Swedish holiday deli items, SWEA bakery treats, crafts, decorations and more at this outdoor market. The Auxiliary Swedish Christmas Cafe will be selling holiday foods and sweets. Plus, there will be daily Lucia processions and live holiday music. This event is free for museum members and all children under 12. $5 for non-member adults. Buy tickets in advance or at the gate.

📍American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattinson Ave., 📞 215-389-1776, 🌐 american swedish.org, 📷 @americanswedish

Dec. 4-5 and 11-12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Back for its third year, Northern Liberties’ holiday pop-up market takes place over two weekends, and is bigger than ever in a new indoor space: North Bowl. In addition to shopping, there will also be ornament making and Letters to Santa stations for the kids.

📍North Bowl, 909 N. Second St., 🌐 explorenorthernliberties.org, 📷 @northernliberties

Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bring the whole family along for a day of seasonal festivities, music, refreshments, and shopping. The marketplace will feature a wide selection of local artists and vendors including children’s books from Aisha Toombs; ceramic tiles, stoneware vessels, and relief prints from Astral Projects; carved wood kitchen tools from The Bearded Carver; printed cards and gift wrap from Fairhope Graphics; prints and stickers from JazMakes Studios, and more. Warm up around the campfire with a hot beverage, stroll through the garden for a wintry walking tour or free winter tree ID, or take part in a handmade craft workshop. And get that perfect family photo at the photobooth. You can also pre-order a Bartram signature wreath to pick up during the event.

📍5400 Lindberg Blvd., 📞 215-729-5281, 🌐 bartramsgarden.org

Dec. 4-5 and 11-12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Kennett Square Holiday Village Market is modeled after the classic Christkindlmarkt with dozens of curated artisan and vintage vendors, food trucks, and live music from local schools and local professional musicians. Some of the vendors include stained glass from Annie Sinton Glass, honey and beeswax products from Brandwine Bee Company, and jewelry from MESC Designs. Buy a special Holiday Village Market mug and sip a warm cocktail while shopping and checking out the ice sculptures. Kids can even visit with Santa. There’s also a shuttle that will bring you to and from State Street, Kennett Square’s main shopping and dining area. Tip: The Creamery is just 10 minutes from Longwood Gardens if you’d like to visit both on the same day.

📍The Creamery of Kennett Square, 401 Birch St., Kennett Square, 🌐 kennettholidayvillage.com, 📷 @kennettcreamery

Dec. 4, 1-4 p.m.

Shop for holiday wreaths and garlands (pre-ordering is recommended and closes December 1 at 5 p.m.) or take a wreath decorating or centerpiece workshop (pre-registration required). There will also be craft and food vendors, live music by Philadelphia Blues Society, fire pits for warming up and free s’mores, cookie decorating, and a craft table. You can even visit with goats. This event is free to attend and many of the activities are free with the exception of the workshops.

📍The Farm at Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh St., 🌐 awbury.org, 📷 @awburyarboretum

Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Rain date Dec. 12)

At this outdoor market, find artisan jewelry, warm knits, ceramics, stationery, original art (and prints), ornaments, candles, soaps, trinkets,children’s gifts, and other treasures. Everything is handmade by Philly artists and makers. For some extra holiday cheer, SEPTA’s festive decorated buses will be on the east side of 37th Street.

📍The Lawn at Pivot Park, 37th and Filbert, 🌐 westcraftfest.wixsite.com, 📷 @westcraftfest

Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Each year, Fleisher Art Memorial hosts a creative market where Philadelphia artists and makers can showcase and sell their work. The 2021 market will feature more than 20 artists and craft vendors curated by artist Saeed Ferguson of ALL CAPS STUDIO. The Fleisher Art Memorial is dedicated to the cause of making art accessible to everyone, regardless of economic means, background, and artistic experience.

📍Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catherine St., 🌐 fleisher.org, 📷 @fleisherart

Dec. 11, noon-3 p.m.

Support local businesses owned or operated by women at this free, indoor pop-up market. All of the participating vendors are women-led and from in and around Philadelphia’s Main Line. This event is organized by Sierra Speaks, a Black-owned independent event curator that focuses on uplifting and empowering women-owned local businesses.

📍Daydream Kreative Studios, 35 E. Lancaster, Ardmore, 🌐 eventbrite.com, 📷 @sierraspeaksllc

Dec. 11, 4-6 p.m.

Celebrate traditional, folklore holiday music from Latin America, rooted in history, storytelling, and the holiday season. At this event, shop local artisan wares and enjoy tasty food starting at 4 p.m.; the live music will begin at 5 p.m.

📍121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., 🌐 cherrystreetpier.com, 📷 @cherrystreetpier

Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Crafty Balboa is a bi-annual market featuring local artists and makers from the Philadelphia region. Be one of the first 100 shoppers, and you’ll get a free goodie bag full of fun items from the vendors. This is an indoor event; admission is free.

📍Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave., Collingswood, 📷 @craftybalboa

Read more holiday stories

About the writer

Michelle Reese is a freelance writer who also runs the kids activities blog Sweet Mini Moments. She lives in Bucks County.

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here