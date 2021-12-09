The best places to ice skate in and around Philly this winter

Philadelphia doesn’t often have a white Christmas. But if the elements won’t come to you, you can go to the elements.

Ice skating is a way to get some of that wintry magic in the holiday season and can be enjoyed indoors or out this time of year.

Skating is also excellent cardio exercise, and it’s fun to enjoy a sport that makes its way to the Winter Olympics.

Here are some of the best places where the ice is nice.

Philadelphia

Blue Cross RiverRink

ℹ️ Outdoors (seasonal)

Skating is the closest we can get to walking on water, but it feels even more so when you’re gliding next to the Delaware River. This rink has been open every winter for 30 seasons and now is part of Winterfest. So after getting off the ice, you can relax with a snack in a cozy warming cabin — for a separate fee.

🕑 Open daily through early 2024 🎟️ $5 skate fee, $12 skate rental📍101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 📞 215-925-7465, 🌐 delawareriverwaterfront.com/places/blue-cross-riverrink-winterfest/skating-admission

Class of 1923 Ice Skating Rink

ℹ️ Indoors (open from early Sept. to the end of April)

In 1968, to celebrate 45 years since their graduation, members of the University of Pennsylvania’s class of 1923 donated $3.2 million to help build an ice rink on campus. The rink opened in 1970 and is still a good place to enjoy skating. Call ahead, because sessions are canceled when visiting NHL teams practice at this rink and for other events.

🕑 Monday, Wednesday, Friday 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., 🎟️ $10 public skating fee ($8 with PennCard and $9 with other college or university ID), $4 for skate rental📍3130 Walnut St. (main entrance on lower level off 31 St.), 📞 215-898-1923, 🌐 cms.business-services.upenn.edu/icerink

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink

ℹ️ Outdoors (seasonal)

The most scenic rink in Philly, the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink is a winter-only surface. On Dilworth Plaza, it’s a great place to take a spin under the shadow of City Hall. If you’re working in Center City, it’s also a good place to get a workout during your lunchtime.

🕑 Open daily through Feb. 25, 🎟️ $9 ($6 for kids under 10 years old), plus $10 skate rental(reservations are encouraged),📍Dilworth Park, 1 S 15th St. (west side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102, 📞 215-983-1291, 🌐 rothmanrink.ticketsocket.com

Wissahickon Skating Club

ℹ️ Indoors

This rink in Chestnut Hill opened in 1956. It is owned by a figure skating club but also offers hockey and public sessions. It was renovated a few months before the pandemic began, but has long had smooth, excellent ice for skating.

🕑 Fridays 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturdays 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. 🎟️ $8 to $10, depending on day ($4 skate rental)📍550 W. Willow Grove Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118, 📞 215-247-1759, 🌐 wissskating.com

Pennsylvania suburbs

IceWorks

ℹ️ Indoors

This rink has four ice surfaces, so there’s nearly always figure skating, hockey, public sessions, or all of the above going on. A variety of games and competitions have been held here, including curling and speed skating nationals, figure skating regionals and sectionals, and hockey tournaments on many levels. Figure skater Gracie Gold, who competed in the 2014 Olympics, both trains and teaches here.

🕑 Monday to Thursday noon, hours vary Friday to Sunday; holiday skating hours: Dec. 26 to 30, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 31, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., 🎟️ $12 ($15 Friday night), children under 4 free, plus $3 skate rental (free on Wednesdays); there are also 12- and 20-pack passes and annual memberships available,📍 3100 Dutton Mill Rd., Aston, PA 19014, 📞 610-497-2200, 🌐 iceworks.net

Philadelphia Skating Club & Humane Society

ℹ️ Indoors

The first skating club in the United States, the Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society can trace its roots back to the 1770s, when the Humane Society part of the organization rescued people from drowning. The skating part began in 1849. In the early years, members skated on the Schuylkill and other frozen rivers and lakes. These days, the club has a beautiful rink in Ardmore that is geared toward figure skating but also has public sessions. Because hockey is not played there, the rink does not have any boards. It has a mirror on the far end, so skaters can see their patterns.

🕑 Fridays 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sundays 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.; holiday skating hours: Dec. 26, 27, and 28 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. (skate with Santa event is Dec. 10, 1:45 p.m.), 🎟️ $10, plus $5 skate rental📍220 Holland Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003, 📞 610-642-8700, 🌐 pschs.org

Skatium

ℹ️ Indoors

Open since 1974, the Skatium is owned by Haverford Township and was named by a 12-year-old who won a township-wide naming contest. It offers a lot of hockey and figure skating but also public sessions several times a week. The weekly schedule is posted online.

🕑 Check online or call for schedule of public sessions, 🎟️ $8 ($6 for children 6 years and under, $3 for seniors), plus $2 skate rentals,📍 1018 Darby Rd., Havertown, PA 19083, 📞 610-853-2226, 🌐 haverfordtownship.org/Skatium.html

New Jersey

Flyers Training Center

ℹ️ Indoors

This rink in Voorhees used to be known as the Flyers Skate Zone. The official training facility of Philly’s NHL team, it also offers public sessions. Voorhees residents can skate for $6 on Sundays, and may bring three guests (valid ID required). Call ahead for the schedule, which can change, say, if Gritty’s team needs the ice.

🕑 Monday to Friday 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday to Sunday 1:30 to 3 p.m. (8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday nights), 🎟️ $13 admission, $5 skate rental,📍 601 Laurel Oak Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043, 📞 856-309-4400, 🌐 flyerstrainingcenter.com

Igloo Ice Rink

ℹ️ Indoors

You may spot former Olympians at this New Jersey rink if you come here to skate, including coaches like Penny Coomes (Great Britain, ice dance, 2010, 2014, 2018). The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating gold champion Isabeau Levito also trains here.

🕑 Monday, Wednesday, Friday 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., 🎟️ $16 (online registration required),📍3033 Fostertown Rd., Mount Laurel,NJ 08054, 📞 856-638-0801, 🌐 skateigloo.com

Hira Qureshi contributed to this report.

