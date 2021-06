The best Philly pool is the one with water in it, said Mica Root, founder of Swimming Philadelphia, a blog that chronicles the happenings at city pools. And we agree.

Philly is opening 47 public pools this summer; the remaining 22 will stay closed due to a lack of lifeguards. But here are a few pools worth visiting this year.

Happy swimming. Find the pool nearest you here or at the map below.

This is the only pool in town with slides. So in a city where diving, running, jumping, and even having a floaty is forbidden pool behavior, this North Philadelphia pool โ€” among the oldest in the city โ€” is totally worth checking out.

๐Ÿ“1401-55 N. 26th St. ๐Ÿ“ž 215-685-2709 ๐Ÿ•‘ Opens Saturday, July 10

With its $3.7 million state-of-the-art renovation, this is the cityโ€™s newest pool. The entire pool in Northeast Philadelphia was rebuilt. That means a new floor, new walls, and a sparkling eight-foot deep end.

๐Ÿ“4625 Richmond St. ๐Ÿ“ž 215 685-1247 ๐Ÿ•‘ Open Thursday, July 1

Make a day of it: Hike the winding โ€” and generously shaded โ€• Cobbs Creek Park trail and then lounge at the Cobbs Creek Park pool. The West Philadelphia park is the place for picnicking, reading, maxinโ€™, and relaxinโ€™ under the beaming Philadelphia sun.

๐Ÿ“280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy. ๐Ÿ“ž 215-685-1983 ๐Ÿ•‘ Opens Friday, July 2

This Fishtown neighborhood pool is surrounded by a brand new playground. Weโ€™re talking $1.1 million worth of state-of-the-art swings, slides, and exercise equipment. Hours of outdoor play topped off with an afternoon swim? It doesnโ€™t get any better than this.

๐Ÿ“147 Master St. ๐Ÿ“ž 215-685-9886 ๐Ÿ•‘ Opens Tuesday, July 6

Planning a day trip to Bartramโ€™s Garden and FDR Park? End it with a splash in the J. Finnegan Playground Pool. One of the only pools in Southwest Philadelphia, J. Finnegan is a destination hangout spot.

๐Ÿ“6801 Grovers Ave. ๐Ÿ“ž 215-685-4191 ๐Ÿ•‘ Opens Wednesday, June 30

This West Philadelphia pool has โ€” gasp โ€” a changing room. We canโ€™t guarantee the floor wonโ€™t be wet, but any swimmer knows that when it comes to pool amenities, an actual changing room makes for a life-altering experience.

๐Ÿ“4328 Haverford Ave. ๐Ÿ“ž 215-685-7655 ๐Ÿ•‘ Opening date not yet announced

This West Philadelphia, Olympic-size eight-lane pool is known as the best city pool for lap swimmers. During the day, children are allowed to play in the pool, but the cityโ€™s expert swimmers donโ€™t mind sharing their space. The deck of the pool is also surrounded by a picnic area.

๐Ÿ“42nd St. & Parkside Ave. ๐Ÿ“ž 215-685-0160 ๐Ÿ•‘ Opens Tuesday, July 6

As one of the cityโ€™s largest community pools, this one has an in-your-backyard feel. Here, swimmers look after one another. Families who use this pool believe in the old adage: It takes a village to raise a child.

๐Ÿ“ 4901 Kingsessing Ave. ๐Ÿ“ž 215-685-2694 ๐Ÿ•‘ Opens Thursday, July 8

Strawberry Mansionโ€™s Mander Pool is a popular sprayground and recreation center. Itโ€™s just steps away from the Boxers Trails, a 5K loop for hiking and running where Joe Frazier trained. It has also been known for its daily water aerobics classes, though itโ€™s not yet clear whether they are coming back in 2021.

๐Ÿ“2140 N. 33rd St. ๐Ÿ“ž 215-685-3894 ๐Ÿ•‘ Opens Wednesday, June 30

This outdoor pool, the main attraction of the Fishtown community center, recently got a brand new heating system in the pool and on its deck. So even if itโ€™s chilly, swimming is an option.

๐Ÿ“3539 Gaul St. ๐Ÿ“ž 215-685-1246 ๐Ÿ•‘ Opens Wednesday, June 30

