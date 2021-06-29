The best Philly pool is the one with water in it, said Mica Root, founder of Swimming Philadelphia, a blog that chronicles the happenings at city pools. And we agree.

Philly is opening 47 public pools this summer; the remaining 22 will stay closed due to a lack of lifeguards. But here are a few pools worth visiting this year.

Happy swimming. Find the pool nearest you here or at the map below.

» READ MORE: Here are the city pools that will be opening in Philly this summer

This is the only pool in town with slides. So in a city where diving, running, jumping, and even having a floaty is forbidden pool behavior, this North Philadelphia pool — among the oldest in the city — is totally worth checking out.

📍1401-55 N. 26th St. 📞 215-685-2709 🕑 Opens Saturday, July 10

With its $3.7 million state-of-the-art renovation, this is the city’s newest pool. The entire pool in Northeast Philadelphia was rebuilt. That means a new floor, new walls, and a sparkling eight-foot deep end.

📍4625 Richmond St. 📞 215 685-1247 🕑 Open Thursday, July 1

Make a day of it: Hike the winding — and generously shaded ― Cobbs Creek Park trail and then lounge at the Cobbs Creek Park pool. The West Philadelphia park is the place for picnicking, reading, maxin’, and relaxin’ under the beaming Philadelphia sun.

📍280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy. 📞 215-685-1983 🕑 Opens Friday, July 2

This Fishtown neighborhood pool is surrounded by a brand new playground. We’re talking $1.1 million worth of state-of-the-art swings, slides, and exercise equipment. Hours of outdoor play topped off with an afternoon swim? It doesn’t get any better than this.

📍147 Master St. 📞 215-685-9886 🕑 Opens Tuesday, July 6

Planning a day trip to Bartram’s Garden and FDR Park? End it with a splash in the J. Finnegan Playground Pool. One of the only pools in Southwest Philadelphia, J. Finnegan is a destination hangout spot.

📍6801 Grovers Ave. 📞 215-685-4191 🕑 Opens Wednesday, June 30

This West Philadelphia pool has — gasp — a changing room. We can’t guarantee the floor won’t be wet, but any swimmer knows that when it comes to pool amenities, an actual changing room makes for a life-altering experience.

📍4328 Haverford Ave. 📞 215-685-7655 🕑 Opening date not yet announced

This West Philadelphia, Olympic-size eight-lane pool is known as the best city pool for lap swimmers. During the day, children are allowed to play in the pool, but the city’s expert swimmers don’t mind sharing their space. The deck of the pool is also surrounded by a picnic area.

📍42nd St. & Parkside Ave. 📞 215-685-0160 🕑 Opens Tuesday, July 6

As one of the city’s largest community pools, this one has an in-your-backyard feel. Here, swimmers look after one another. Families who use this pool believe in the old adage: It takes a village to raise a child.

📍 4901 Kingsessing Ave. 📞 215-685-2694 🕑 Opens Thursday, July 8

Strawberry Mansion’s Mander Pool is a popular sprayground and recreation center. It’s just steps away from the Boxers Trails, a 5K loop for hiking and running where Joe Frazier trained. It has also been known for its daily water aerobics classes, though it’s not yet clear whether they are coming back in 2021.

📍2140 N. 33rd St. 📞 215-685-3894 🕑 Opens Wednesday, June 30

This outdoor pool, the main attraction of the Fishtown community center, recently got a brand new heating system in the pool and on its deck. So even if it’s chilly, swimming is an option.

📍3539 Gaul St. 📞 215-685-1246 🕑 Opens Wednesday, June 30

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories