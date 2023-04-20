17 kid-friendly day trips near Philly

If you’re looking to get your kids out for some quality time with a family-friendly day trip, we’ve got you covered.

The Philadelphia area has no shortage of kid-focused outings and destinations, whether that means a low-key outdoor experience or a full-on amusement-park trip.

Here are some kid-friendly day trips, all within about 100 miles of Center City, ranging from hikes and horticulture to amusement parks and museums.

Check out the list below, which is in order from nearest to furthest from Philly.

Yes, America’s FIRST zoo is located right in Philadelphia. If you have younger children or just want something on a smaller scale, the Elmwood Park Zoo makes for a lovely outing. Highlights include a large playground, the opportunity to hand-feed giraffes, and special events such as Dog Days, where you can bring your canine companion.

Don’t miss: Your brick-loving kids can take a class with a LEGO Master, watch a 4D movie, test their ninja skills in a Ninjago course, and more at the LEGOLand Discovery Center at Plymouth Meeting Mall, about four miles from the zoo.

📍1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, 21 miles from Center City, 800-652-4143, elmwoodparkzoo.org

Valley Forge is the place for an outdoor history lesson, thanks to its past as a winter encampment for the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. Set across 3,500 acres, the park features plenty of space for biking, wildlife-watching, and hiking — but check out the Mount Misery trail if you want to see some old ruins.

Don’t miss: Get the thrill of flying without falling or parachutes at iFLY, an indoor skydiving spot located just 2.7 miles away. iFLY is suitable for ages 3 and up.

📍1400 N. Outer Line Dr., King of Prussia, 21 miles from Center City, 610-783-1000, nps.gov/vafo

Construction-obsessed kids are due for a trip to New Jersey’s Diggerland, the only construction-themed amusement park in the United States. There, your future craftsman can get hands-on experience with a variety of construction vehicles, all without having to fill out a W-2.

Don’t miss: Go aquatic with a trip to Adventure Aquarium in Camden, which is on the way to (or from) Diggerland from Center City. Reservations are recommended.

📍100 Pinedge Dr., West Berlin, N.J., 22 miles from Center City, 856-318-4970, diggerlandusa.com

It’s tough to beat a Sesame Street-themed day trip for the kiddos. There are more than a dozen rides to check out, plus chances at sighting classic characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster.

Don’t miss: After a day at Sesame Place, head to one of the Summer unWined events at Shady Brook Farm, just four miles away. Kids will love the pedal go-karts, playground, obstacle course and more while parents relax with an adult beverage and live music.

📍100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, 27 miles from Center City, 215-702-3566, sesameplace.com

Parents of future pilots (or just aviation-obsessed kids), take note — this West Chester-based museum is a must-see. Here, there are more than 35 helicopter, drones, and autogryros on display indoors and out, all presented as a hands-on starting point to STEM education for youngsters.

Don’t miss: Get outdoors at Treehouse World, a kid-friendly, treehouse-centric attraction just 10 minutes away from the helicopter museum (prepurchase of tickets is suggested).

📍1220 American Blvd., West Chester, 35 miles from Center City, 610-436-9600, americanhelicopter.museum

To get in a whimsical outdoor experience, head to Delaware’s Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library. There, youngsters can check out a three-acre fairytale garden known as the Enchanted Woods, which showcases magical landscapes, fairy houses, and other bewitching sights.

Don’t miss: Head back into Pennsylvania for even more breathtaking horticulture at Longwood Gardens, seven miles north of Winterthur — or get in a little more nature about three miles away at Brandywine Creek State Park.

📍5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, Del., 36 miles from Center City, 302-888-4600, winterthur.org

Art and nature come together at this museum, sculpture garden and arboretum located on the former New Jersey State Fairgrounds. Probably the most “Insta-worthy” spot on this list, it’s an engaging destination for all ages and a great intro to art for even the youngest visitors.

Don’t miss: The New Jersey State Museum is about 15 minutes away. Admission is free, though the add-on planetarium show is worth the extra cost.

📍80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton, NJ, 36 miles from Center City, 609-586-0616, groundsforsculpture.org

Spend an afternoon walking around the more than 60 shops, specialty boutiques, and restaurants at Peddler’s Village. For even more fun, check out the indoor play area Giggleberry Fair (complete with arcade, carousel, playground and toddler area), or visit during one of the many festivals held throughout the year.

Don’t miss: Less than 10 minutes away, New Hope offers additional shopping and kid favorites, The Bucks County Children’s Museum and New Hope Railroad.

📍Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, 36 miles from Center City, 215-794-4000, peddlersvillage.com

Take a step back in time at this 1890-1900 era, horse-powered farm where you can take part in educational programs such as children’s storytimes, sheep shearing, and maple sugaring. You can also take a free self-guided tour any open day of operation.

Don’t miss: Go on the hunt for unique treasures at one of the many flea markets or antique stores in Lambertville, which has been dubbed “The Antiques Capital of New Jersey.”

📍70 Woodens Lane, Lambertville, NJ, 39 miles from Center City, 609-737-3299, howellfarm.org

Did you know that you can visit castles just an hour outside of Philadelphia? Henry Mercer, an archaeologist, anthropologist and tile maker, designed Fonthill Castle as his residence in 1908. After touring his impressive home (particularly stunning at the holidays), walk through Mercer Museum located just a mile away. The six-story, castle-like structure houses Mercer’s collection of over 50,000 pre-Industrial tools plus local and national traveling exhibits.

Don’t miss: Keep with the castle theme and drive five miles away to Kids Castle Playground. A huge wooden castle is the main focal point with mazes, rope bridges, and ladders all leading to twisty slides.

📍525 E. Court St., Doylestown, 41 miles from Center City, 215-348-9461, mercermuseum.org/visit/fonthill-castle/

Want an epic wildlife experience all without leaving the comfort of your vehicle? Head over to Jersey for Six Flags’ Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure, which features some 1,200 animals, all of which can be seen from your car on its 350-acre preserve, which can take up to three hours to traverse (reservations required).

Don’t miss: To get a completely different animal experience, check out the wolves and wolf dogs at Howling Woods Farm (by appointment only), about eight miles from Six Flags.

📍1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township, N.J., 52 miles from Center City, 732-928-2000, sixflags.com/greatadventure

Feel like you’re part of your favorite fairy tale at Storybook Land, a 20-acre family amusement park geared toward kids 8 and under. In addition to the rides, there are attractions like actual sheep to pet and feed, model trains, scenes from classic stories, and a splash pad. The park is open springtime to the fall but also opens for special events at Halloween and Christmas.

Don’t miss: Since you’re already headed this way, jump on the Garden State Parkway for 20 minutes and visit the Ocean City Boardwalk and beach.

📍6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, 52 miles from Center City, 609-646-0103,storybookland.com

If you’re looking for an outdoorsy escape, Quakertown’s Nockamixon State Park has plenty to offer for kids of all ages, from hiking and biking to fishing and swimming. Young hikers would do well to stick to the park’s lake-centric trails, like Old Haycock Road, while older kids can hit more strenuous jaunts like Old Mill Trail.

Don’t miss: You’ll work up an appetite (and a sweat) after a day of hiking. Treat the family to an ice cream from the original Owowcow location, just five miles away.

📍1542 Mountain View Dr., Quakertown, 54 miles from Center City, 215-529-7300, dcnr.pa.gov/stateparks/findapark/nockamixonstatepark

Science and engineer-minded kids 12 and under will enjoy the hands-on activities at this Lehigh Valley museum. A few favorite attractions include Tunnel Vision, where you crawl through a 72-foot tunnel in complete darkness (or borrow a flashlight) to learn about engaging your other senses, and Engineers On a Roll, which is an indoor playground with an educational twist. It’s worth noting that the DaVinci Science Center is supposed to be getting a new, much bigger home in Spring 2024.

Don’t miss: For something a little more thrilling, Dorney Park is just a mile down the road.

📍3145 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown, 61 miles from Center City, 484-664-1002, davincisciencecenter.org

It doesn’t get much more family-friendly than this beloved Lancaster County amusement park, which opened in 1963. Featuring some 35 rides and attractions like the Merlin’s Mayhem roller coaster and the Wonderland Special train ride, Dutch Wonderland is a great stop for families with younger kids.

Don’t miss: Give the kids a taste of the real Amish way of life with a tour at the Amish Village, about three miles from Dutch Wonderland.

📍2249 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, 65 miles from Center City, 1-866-386-2839, dutchwonderland.com

For railroad lovers young and old, this classic Lancaster County destination offers authentic steam train rides through Amish Country that last about 45 minutes per round-trip (reservations required). The railroad also offers special and seasonal trains, including an Easter Bunny train, Thomas the Tank Engine train, Sleepy Hollow Halloween ghost story train, and a Christmas train with Santa.

Don’t miss: Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is located just down the road from Strasburg Railroad and features more than 60 activities including Sproutsville (a miniature kids’ village), duck races, giant slides, farm animals and more. Cherry Crest is open May through October.

📍301 Gap Rd., Ronks, 68 miles from Center City, 1-866-725-9666, strasburgrailroad.com

Got a budding artist on your crew? At it since 1996, this Easton spot features about two dozen artsy, kid-friendly activities aimed at letting out your tyke’s creativity, from naming and wrapping their own Crayola crayon to playing a game of sidewalk chalk twister.

Don’t miss: If you’re looking for something a little more natural, Lost River Caverns — a natural limestone cavern that is open for tours — is in Hellertown, about 12 miles away.

📍30 Centre Square, Easton, 70 miles from Center City, 610-515-8000, crayolaexperience.com