Walk around Philadelphia throughout a day and you’re bound to see someone in Sixers gear. Whether it’s shorts, hoodies, jerseys or accessories, the Sixers have a large presence in the city.

Buying team apparel is a must for many fans, but it’s also become ingrained in the city’s culture. Allen Iverson items, for example, sell more than everything else. It’s not because he’s an NBA Hall of Famer; it’s because of his cultural impact on basketball that extends beyond Sixers fans. And a lot of vintage-style clothing has become so popular, it’s often worn by people who weren’t even born when that actual style (or player) was part of the game.

And you shouldn’t have any problem finding cool gear here in Philly. There are plenty of great stores, from big national brands (with one headquartered here) to some nice local spots.

Here are the best Philly stores to get Sixers gear:

Shibe Vintage sports on South 13th Street is a great local option for cool vintage-style gear. Shibe is there for the real nostalgia nerds, with throwback historical styles dating back to the Spectrum days. Think: a shirt with Dr. J dunking on Larry Bird, another with the Philly basketball logo, and one for Philadelphia Spectrum fans.

📍137 S 13th St., 📞 215-909-9396, 🌐 shibevintagesports.com, 📷 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

While Mitchell and Ness is now a national brand, it started right here in Philly, and this is still where the company has its headquarters. And store manager Josh Steinberg says they bring in lots of stock when the team is on a good run (they sold out of Eagles jerseys during their Super Bowl run, so they prepare in advance now).

According to Steinberg, vintage styles and authentic shorts are the most popular for people under 30, and hats and jerseys dominate with over-30 fans. But no matter what the age, gender or race, Iverson is the big fish. “Everything Iverson is the top seller when it comes to Sixers here,” Steinberg said.

And if you don’t feel like making it to their Chestnut Street location, you can find Mitchell & Ness gear in shops all over Philly.

📍 1201 Chestnut St., 📞 267-273-7622, 🌐 mitchellandness.com, 📷 @mitchellandness, Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The South Philly shop’s designs are big on attitude, and while they don’t sell anything that resembles official Sixers gear, you can rep the team with $25 tees that ask WWJD (What Would Julius Do?) and remind you to trust the process. Always.

📍1507 E. Passyunk Ave., 📞 267-751-3667, 🌐 southfellini.com, 📷 @southfellini, 🕑 Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fanatics isn’t unique to Philly: It has one of the largest nationwide collections of fan gear, including Snapbacks, bucket hats, and the popular Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons black City Edition jerseys. They also sell all kinds of accessories from card holders to socks. The shop has official partnerships with both the NBA store and Sixers shop. And you can also make your own custom jersey, and snag “clinched” and “Phila Unite” shirts.

🌐 fanatics.com, 📷 @fanatics

Pro Image Sports has one location in Philly at Philadelphia Mills. Like most other places, Iverson jerseys are king, but it’s also a great spot if you want to stay at home, but feel like you’re watching the game at the Wells Fargo Center. You can deck out your home to display the depth of your Sixers love with logo-emblazoned rugs, license frames, and mugs, among other decorative items.

📍 1491 Franklin Mills Cir., 📞 215-634-9273, 🌐 proimagesports.com, 📷 @proimagesportspmills, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

If headwear is your thing, that just so happens to be Lids’ specialty (as the name suggests). You can also find a selection of jerseys, T-shirts, and shorts, but the real star are hats from 9Fifty, 9Twenty, stretch snapbacks, bucket hats and more. And when the weather heats up, bucket hats become the shop’s most popular items.

📍multiple locations, 🌐 lids.com, 📷 @lids, 🕑 hours vary by location

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories