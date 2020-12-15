Whether it’s the cold weather or you just need some comfort: It’s time to add an extra dose of coziness to our wardrobes.

That’s why we’ve found the best places in Philly to buy cozy clothes. Read on for where to buy comfy, stylish, and affordable pullovers, cardigans, sweatshirts, and joggers for snuggling inside or socializing around the fire pit outside.

Price: $$$, Sizes: 2-12

Sandy Edelstein understands all too well the desire to wrap ourselves up in winter clothes as if they were oversize blankets. But you don’t have to look slovenly. That’s why she stocks cozy clothes that hug the curves with class at her Bryn Mawr boutique, Grove 1.2.1. Edelstein’s favorite? A pair of fitted trousers — think elevated jogger, complete with drawstring — called The Flog that you can wear as easily on a Netflix-and-chill night as you can when you are out and about.

📍 821 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, 📞 484-380-2540, 🌐 shopgroveonline.com 📷 @grove_121 🕑 Tue. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thu.-Fri. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Price: $$$, Sizes: 0-14

Joey Clark’s exceptional — and did I say, practical? — taste is why Midtown Village specialty store KIN Boutique overflows with an amazing collection of knits, pullovers, and sweatpants. Her store is welcoming. The collection is colorful, and while Clark and her staff are helpful, there is no pressure to buy. Brands include Sister Jane and BB Dakota.

📍 1010 Pine St., 📞 215-309-3870, 🌐 shop-kin.com, 📷 @shopkinboutique, 🕑 Tue.-Sat. noon-7 p.m. Sun. noon-6 p.m.

Price: $$, Sizes: XS-XL

Looking for a mock-neck pullover, or better yet, a fishermen’s cable-knit sweater for the man in your life? Your best bet is East Passyunk Avenue’s Metro Mens. Metro carries Philly-born-and-bred brands like Mitchell & Ness and national labels like Penguin, Scotch & Soda and Ben Sherman. These cool, cold-weather pieces will impress everyone.

📍 1600 E. Passyunk Ave., 📞 267-324-5172, 🌐 metromensclothing.com, 📷 @metromensclothing, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: $$, Sizes: S-L

Art galleries can be a treasure trove of sartorial finds. Midnight Lunch Studio is a newer addition to Old City with a curated collection of cozy lounge sets and vibrant sweaters all made in the U.S.A. — and in some cases in Philadelphia — by local artisans. Think lots of fleece cotton pieces, both sets and separates, to keep you warm. Midnight Lunch studio also serves as a fine art gallery that highlights up and coming artists in the area.

📍 20 S. Third St., 📞 774-265-5571, 🌐 midnightlunchstudio.com, 📷 @shop.midnightlunch, 🕑 Tue.-Sat. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Price: $$, Sizes: XS-XL

It’s always hard to fight the urge to curl up and take a nap at Rowen, Narberth women’s specialty store, because the clothes are just so, well, comfy. Jordan LeWinter opened Rowen as a destination for moms and daughters who yearn for matching casual wear from easy-to-wear brands like Boys Lie and Toxic Love. And most items are under $100, so the shopping adage “one for you, one for me” applies.

📍 105 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, 📞 484-270-8572, 🌐 shop-rowen.com, 📷 @shoprowen, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sun. noon-4 p.m.

Price: $$$$, Sizes: 2-12

Stylist and owner Linda LaRosa puts a chic twist on her cozy pieces because she wants her customers to be able to wear them for years to come. Here, you can find an off-the-shoulder Minnie Rose sweater or a Veronica Beard cardigan that will look just as good paired with sweats for an afternoon at home or with your favorite denim or leather pants when it’s time again to venture out.

📍 47 Saint Georges Rd., Ardmore, and 53 W. State St., Doylestown, 📞 215-444-7565, 🌐 shopsixtyfive.myshopify.com, 📷 @shopsixtyfive, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Price: $, Sizes: XS-XXL

If you crave a dose of Philly love for your cold-weather gear, you need to check out South Fellini. The store sells all things Philly, including beanies and sweatshirts proudly emblazoned with “Seven Fishes” or “Jawn.” Can you get more Philly than that? South Fellini sweatshirts are made from 100% cotton — perfect for burying yourself in. And at $40 apiece, you can buy as many as you want.

📍 1507 E. Passyunk Ave., 📞 267-751-3667, 🌐 southfellini.com, 📷 @southfellini, 🕑 Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: $$, Sizes: XS-L

Velvet hoodies, lacy sweaters with bell sleeves, color block chic — you can find it all at women’s wear boutique Styche. Prices range from around $60 to $250, but the pieces from popular contemporary labels like Ecru, DL 1961, and Nic + Zoe are worth a little extra because they will last a long time. We’re talking no pilling, people.

📍 57 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, 📞 610-645-6562, 🌐 shopstyche.com, 📷 @stycheboutiquei, 🕑 Tue.-Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Price: $$$, Sizes: 2-14

Old City’s Vagabond offers one of the city’s largest collections of sink-deep-down-in-the-couch pieces that are also sustainable. The clothes, all fashioned from natural cottons and wools, feel so good against the body. Megan Murphy and Mary Clark have been focusing on matching top and pants ensembles, like from New York-based knitwear designer Lauren Manoogian. And yes, cropped pieces are lounge-appropriate.

📍 37 N. Third St., 📞 267-671-0737, 🌐 vagabondboutique.com, 📷 @shopatvagabond, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m, Sun. noon-5 p.m.

