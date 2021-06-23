Summer is here, and outdoor dining is calling your name. Sometimes, though, it’s hard to snag a table at Philadelphia’s outdoor bars and restaurants — and who wants to eat and drink indoors on a summer night?

That’s where this list comes in. We have a guide to the biggest outdoor dining and drinking spots in Philly, which are ideal if you’re hoping to find a table (or at least a short wait) for food and drinks with a crowd.

Here are the biggest outdoor bars and restaurants in Philly.

It’s never boring at this popular beer garden, which is home to games, televisions for game-watching, and seasonal fire pits. The menu includes a selection of largely local beers, frozen cocktails, wine, and more, in addition to sandwiches, salads, and snacks.

📍 100 S. Independence Mall West, 🌐 phlbeergarden.com, 📷 @phlbeergarden, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 3 p.m.-midnight, Fri.-Sat. noon-2 a.m., Sun. noon-midnight.

Laid-back vibes are the theme at this huge Martha Street outdoor courtyard. While it’s operated by Philadelphia Brewing Co. (and located across from the brewery), food from nearby Martha and Zig Zag BBQ can be delivered or picked up. Pro tip: Philadelphia Brewing Company also has some outdoor tables along its side patio.

📍2440 Frankford Ave., 🌐 philadelphiabrewing.com, 📷 @philadelphiabrewing, 🕑 Sun.-Thu. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Wed.-Sat. 11 a.m.-midnight

On the edge of the breezy Delaware River, this 500-seat seasonal beer garden sits in the shadow of the Ben Franklin Bridge. Choose from a dozen-plus draft beers, a list of summery cocktails, flatbreads, sandwiches, and raw bar options.

📍221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., 🌐 morganspier.com, 📷 @morganspier, 🕑 daily noon-2 a.m.

The huge waterfront park is home to various food and drink vendors serving everything from sweet French toast bites and juicy hamburgers to frozen cocktails and local beer. There are hammocks, colorful picnic tables, and tree-shaded benches ideal for sitting outdoors while taking in the Delaware River views.

📍 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., 🌐 delawareriverwaterfront.com, 📷 @sprucestreetharborpark, 🕑 Sun.-Thu. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-midnight

Don’t assume it’ll be easy to land a spot at one of the many communal tables in the Frankford Hall outdoor courtyard. One-liter steins, giant soft pretzels, and campfire pits draw crowds that regularly fill the sidewalk. Drop in early to avoid the lines that are known to run along the Frankford Ave. sidewalk.

📍1210 Frankford Ave., 🌐 frankfordhall.com, 📷 @frankfordhall, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 4-10 p.m., Fri. 2 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat. noon-2 a.m., Sun. noon-9 p.m.

There’s plenty of space for outdoor drinks at Juno, a fairly new, and totally outdoors, Mexican-inspired restaurant in Callowhill. Have a seat at one of its colorful chairs and choose from a menu of margaritas, wines by the bottle and glass, tacos, nachos, burritos, and more.

📍1033 Spring Garden St., 🌐 junophilly.com, 📷 @junophl, 🕑 Mon.-Wed. 4 p.m.-midnight, Thur.-Fri. 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-2 a.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

The parking lot adjacent to the popular Callowhill brewery is a big space for outdoor drinks, and you can bring your own food, too. The brewery has a small menu of snacks (beef jerky, chips), and food trucks stop by on select days of the week.

📍1023 Hamilton St., 🌐 lovecitybrewing.com, 📷 @lovecitybrewing, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 4-10 p.m., Fri. 4-11 p.m., Sat. noon-11 p.m., Sun. noon-8 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s pop-up garden on South Street has been a mainstay for food and drinks in a lush, greenery-filled setting for years. Cantina Los Caballitos and Khyber Pass Pub are in charge of the food and drinks at the open-air space.

📍1438 South St., 🌐 phsonline.org, 📷 @phspopupgardens, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 5-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. noon-midnight, Sun. noon-10 p.m.

The destination atop the refurbished and repurposed vo-tech school at Eighth and Mifflin Streets in South Philadelphia — which offers unparalleled views from New Jersey out to West Philadelphia — has a slate of programming this summer, in addition to dining pop-ups featuring favorites like Saté Kampar, Hardena, and BLVK. Reservations are suggested, but a portion of the space is open to walk-ins.

📍800 Mifflin St., 8th floor, 🌐 bok-bar.com, 📷 @bok_bar, 🕑 Wed.-Sat. 5-11 p.m., Sun. 2-10 p.m.

A mural of the Italian region of Abruzzo is the backdrop in this spacious, candlelit patio. It’s set back from bustling Passyunk Avenue, making it a quiet space to have a Southern Italian meal and a glass of wine.

📍1927 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 levirtu.com, 📷 @levirtuphila, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 5-10 p.m., Fri. 5-10:30 p.m., Sat. 4-10:30 p.m., Sun. 4-9:30 p.m.

Parks on Tap is open at two waterfront locations: One at the pop up’s regular spot by Fairmount Water Works and the other at the south end of the Schuylkill River Trail (known as Trails End) just south of the South Street bridge, a brand-new location for the beer garden. Menus promise sandwiches, snacks, local beers, lemonade cocktails, and more.

📍 Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr., Trails End, South St. and South 27th St., 🌐 parksontap.com, 📷 @parksontap, 🕑 Water Works, Mon.-Fri. 4-10 p.m., Sat.-Sun. noon-10 pm.; Trails End, Mon.-Thu. 4-10 p.m., Fri. 4-11 p.m., Sat. noon-11 p.m., Sun. noon-10 p.m.

The 1.2-acre lawn covering Cira Green’s parking garage (along 30th Street between Chestnut and Walnut) is one of the city’s newer outdoor standouts, with sandwiches, salads, drinks, and prime skyline views. It’s 12 stories above ground level, so take the elevator to the top of the garage to access the free, no-reservation-required space.

📍129 S. 30th St., 🌐 sunsetsocialphl.com, 📷 @sunsetsocialphl, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 3-10 p.m., Fri. 3-11 p.m., Sat. noon-11 p.m., Sun. noon-9 p.m.

The urban oasis at the 40th Street trolley portal has plenty of seats for outdoor meals and drinks from the on-site Renata’s Kitchen and Bar. And while Mediterranean-focused Renata’s was once BYOB, this location has a stocked bar with draft wine and cocktails.

📍 3940 Baltimore Ave., 🌐 renatas-kitchen.com, 📷 @renatas_kitchen, 🕑 Tue.-Fri. 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Beyond the South Street location, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has a lush, relaxed pop-up beer garden in Manayunk at Main Street and Jamestown Avenue. The menu promises frozen drinks, spiked seltzers, draft beers, tacos, fries, and more.

📍106 Jamestown Ave., 🌐 phsonline.org, 📷 @phspopupgardens, 🕑 Mon.-Tue. 5-10 p.m., Wed.-Thu. 5-11 p.m., Fri.-Sat., noon-midnight, Sun., noon-10 p.m.

There’s a huge outdoor deck overlooking the Schuylkill River at Manayunk Brewing Company, a neighborhood spot known for its namesake beers and eclectic menu promising everything from sushi to pizza. String lights hang overhead for additional lighting in the evening, and umbrellas block the sun on hot days.

📍 4120 Main St., 🌐 manayunkbrewery.com, 📷 @manayunkbrewingco, 🕑 Wed.-Thu. noon-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. noon-10 p.m., Sun. noon-9 p.m.

Behind Germantown’s Attic Brewing Co., find a nearly 9,000-square-foot beer garden complete with Attic’s brews flowing from an outdoor bar, lawn games, plenty of seating, and a rotating lineup of food trucks. You can also bring your own food to eat in the hidden-from-the-street beer garden; Deke’s Garage Roadhouse BBQ is conveniently located next door.

📍137 Berkley St., 🌐 atticbrewing.com, 📷 @atticbrewing, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 4-11 p.m., Fri. 3 p.m.-midnight, Sat. noon-midnight, Sun. noon-10 p.m.

There are two open-air areas at Torresdale’s Three Monkey’s Cafe: the Florida Keys-inspired Monkey Court and tropical-inspired Tree Bar. The outdoor spaces are next to each other, making the monkey-themed restaurant’s outdoor space feel that much bigger.

📍9645 James St., 🌐 3monkeyscafe.com, 📷 @3monkeyscafe, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

At Levante Stables, Levante Brewing Company’s indoor-outdoor farmhouse-style taproom, there’s a 40,000-square-foot beer garden and patio promising umbrella-shaded tables, grassy areas for outdoor beer drinking, and food from a changing lineup of local food trucks. The Chester Springs spot hosts live music and special events throughout the week, too.

📍160 Park Rd., Chester Springs, 🌐 levantebrewing.com, 📷 @levante_stables, 🕑 Tue.-Wed. 4-9 p.m., Thu. 4-10 p.m., Fri. noon-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The spacious Skytop Garden at the Conshohocken location of the reliable Great American Pub is first-come, first-served, but there is lots of room to enjoy food and drinks a few stories above street level in downtown Conshohocken.

📍123 Fayette St., Conshohocken, 🌐 thegreatamericanpub.com, 📷 @greatamericanpub, 🕑 Mon.-Thu. 5 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Fri. 4 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Sat.-Sun. noon-1:45 a.m.

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here