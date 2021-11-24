After the turkey’s been trimmed and the leftovers have been packed up, there’s one thing left to the week of Thanksgiving (besides a long nap after dinner): Black Friday.

As bargain hunters know, Black Friday is widely considered the start of the winter holiday shopping season, and has many stores offering serious sales, which typically makes it the biggest shopping day of the year. And the term “Black Friday” is thought to have actually originated in Philadelphia in the 1950s or 60s, when Philadelphia police began referring to the Friday after Thanksgiving by that moniker thanks to the influx of shoppers and traffic jams on that day.

But like with other holidays, Black Friday usually brings schedule changes for everything from big box stores to public transportation. So, with that in mind, here’s what’s open and closed on Black Friday across the Philadelphia region.

Grocery stores

Whole Foods

✅ Whole Foods locations will be open for their regular hours on Black Friday. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarkets.com/stores.

Acme Markets

✅ Acme Markets locations will operate on their regular business hours on Black Friday. Use their store locator page to check your local store for hours.

Giant Food Stores

✅ Giant stores will be open for their regular hours on Black Friday. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Sprouts in Philadelphia is open regular hours (7 a.m.-10 p.m.) on Black Friday.

Trader Joe’s

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open regular hours (8 a.m.-9 p.m.) on Black Friday.

Aldi

✅ Aldi stores are open for regular hours on Black Friday. Check their store locator to find your local store’s hours.

Reading Terminal Market

✅ The market is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Black Friday, though individual merchants’ hours may vary.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine and Good Spirits

✅ All locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but open for their normal hours on Black Friday. Check your local store’s hours on the FWGS website.

Mail and packages

United States Postal Service

✅ USPS locations return to normal hours on Black Friday after being closed on Thanksgiving. Find your local USPS location’s hours using the locator on their website.

UPS

✅ UPS pickup and delivery services will be operating, and UPS Store locations will be open on Black Friday.

FedEx

✅ Most FedEx services will run normally on Black Friday, but FedEx Express and FedEx Office have modified hours. See their holiday calendar online for details.

Banks

✅ Most banks are open regular hours on Black Friday.

Transit

SEPTA

✅ All SEPTA buses, subways, trolleys, and Regional Rail service will operate on their regular Friday schedules on Black Friday, a spokesperson said. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org/schedules.

PATCO

✅ PATCO will run on a special holiday schedule on Black Friday, a spokesperson said. For more details and to view their Black Friday schedule, visit ridepatco.org.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS stores will be open regular hours on Black Friday, but hours can vary by location. For your local CVS store’s hours, visit cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid locations will be open regular hours on Black Friday. For hours at your local Rite Aid, visit riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open regular hours on Black Friday. For hours at your local Walgreens, visit walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp.

Trash collection

✅ There is trash pickup on Friday. However, pickup is a day behind this week, because there is no trash and recycling pickup on Thanksgiving so set your trash out accordingly.

Big box retail

Walmart

✅ Locations open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday for the company’s third and final “Black Friday Deals For Days” event for the season.

Target

✅ Target locations will be open on Black Friday, but the company advises that you should use their online store locator for “up-to-date hours” for your local store (many area locations open at 7 or 8 a.m. during the week).

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s locations will be open for regular hours on Black Friday (many locations open at 6 a.m. on Fridays, but check your local store’s hours online).

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open for normal hours on Black Friday (many locations open at 6 a.m. during the week, but check with your local store for exact hours).

Shopping malls

Shops at Liberty Place

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Black Friday, but individual store hours may vary. You can check individual store hours on the mall’s website.

Fashion District Philadelphia

✅ Fashion District Philadelphia is open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Philadelphia Mills

✅ Philadelphia Mills will be open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Macy’s

✅ Many stores will be open 6 a.m.-11:59 p.m. on Black Friday, but hours can vary slightly by location. Find your local store’s hours on the Macy’s website.

Cherry Hill Mall

✅ Cherry Hill Mall is open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Black Friday.

King of Prussia

✅ King of Prussia Mall is open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Christmas Village

✅ Christmas Village is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

✅ The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Black Friday.

For smaller local retail outlets, call the store to find out about holiday hours.

