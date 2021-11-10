Since the start of the pandemic, Philly has seen a boom in mutual aid overall. But that’s especially true when it comes to community fridges and pantries that allow anyone with extra food to donate it directly, and allows anyone who needs it to take it.

Most, if not all, of the area’s community fridges are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and don’t require and registration to give or take food — aid can happen at any time.

By our count, there are well over 30 of these spots throughout the city — a marked increase from about 25 when the Inquirer last checked in April. And they’re constantly being used, regularly requiring stocking, volunteers to keep things running, and monetary donations to help with their efforts.

“[The fridges] look completely different every eight hours. There is an incredible amount of turnover,” says Victoria Martin-Nelson, a volunteer with South Philadelphia Community Fridge, which operates four fridges and pantries throughout South Philly. “People are struggling — they were struggling before the pandemic, and people will be struggling as [much] or more after the pandemic.”

And while food insecurity is present year-round, it may become front-of-mind for many folks around holidays like Thanksgiving, which is particularly food-focused. But, notes Coral Street Fridge co-founder Matt Stebbins, donating to community fridges can and should be a “lifelong practice.”

“This isn’t about the next two weeks,” Stebbins says. “Food insecurity isn’t going to be solved on New Year’s Day. It’s about making this a part of your life.”

So, who runs Philly’s community fridges, and where can they be found? And what can you find or donate there? Here is what you need to know.

With nearly 20 community fridges and a pop-up grocery store, Mama-Tee has spots throughout the city you can support. Fridges are cleaned and filled weekly by a team of volunteers, which you can join by emailing the organization at hello@mama-tee.com.

Mama-Tee’s fridges are located at:

What you can donate:

If you want to make a food donation, you can drop off items to Mama-Tee’s locations. They take:

Fruits, vegetables, dairy, pantry items (so long as they are properly packaged and have ingredients listed), hot dogs, bread (must be sealed and not expired), water, juice (low-sugar if possible).

You can also make a monetary donation via their GoFundMe page

Don’t bring:

Any expired or unlabeled food, any non-food items, leftovers, improperly packaged food, candy or any candied items, condiment packets, peanut butter, very salty or sugary snacks, baked goods, meat (raw or cooked), opened food, homemade meals.

This organization serves many families with young children, as well as many unhoused people, with its four locations throughout South Philly, Martin-Nelson says. Fridges are checked twice daily, and the organization is always looking for help — which you can provide by filling out a volunteer interest form online, or by emailing them at southphlcommunityfridge@gmail.com, or direct-messaging them on Instagram.

You can find South Philly Community Fridge locations at:

What you can donate:

Cooked meat and seafood; pre-made meals (labeled in English and Spanish with ingredients, common allergens, and the date it was made); fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs; bread and pastries, dairy and eggs; rice, pasta, grains, and beans; pantry staples like sugar, flour, cooking oil, spices, and condiments; snacks like granola bars or prepackaged sandwiches; bottled water and sports drinks.

Monetary donations, meanwhile, are accepted via Venmo and Cash App. Or, you can buy items from their Target registry, which are then shipped to a volunteer’s home and stocked in their locations. You can also go shopping for the fridges on your own, and email them a receipt for the items you donated to be reimbursed up to $35 via Venmo or Cashapp (or you can just buy some of their swag, the profits of which benefit their operation).

Don’t bring:

Raw meat and seafood; leftovers; unlabeled or expired food items; alcohol; in general, anything you would eat yourself or feed to your loved ones.

Launched in early 2021 in response to food insecurity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Fridges and Family today has three locations in Philly, and one in East Orange, New Jersey — co-founder Justin Battle’s hometown. To volunteer your help with tasks like picking up and dropping off food, running social media accounts, or anything else, fill out the volunteer form on their website, email them at communityfridgeorganization@gmail.com, or direct-message them on Instagram.

Their fridge and pantry locations can be found at:

What you can donate:

Their other locations focus on “the essentials you would want in your home,” Battle says, such as:

Canned goods; eggs; milk and other dairy products; water and juice; bread; fruit and vegetables; rice; hot dogs; toiletries and hygiene products.

If you want to donate money, that’s best done through their Cash App, or by buying them an e-gift card. And to donate to their Temple University location, buy items from their Amazon wishlist, which will be sent to an organizer who will stock them at that location (the Temple location is inside the 1940 dorm, and isn’t accessible to the public).

Don’t bring:

Battle says that you should avoid donating unpackaged or expired items, and asks that you steer away from donating home-cooked meals.

Founder Jane Ellis launched this group in 2020, which today has two Germantown fridges and pantry locations that accept a wide variety of items. Fridge checks are done twice daily, and you can volunteer to help with those by filling out volunteer forms for either location on Sign Up Genius — or, if you want to shop for the fridge or help with food pickups, contact them via email at germantownfridge@gmail.com or by direct-message on their Instagram page.

Find Germantown Community Fridge locations at:

What you can donate:

To make donations directly, feel free to drop off any of the following at either location (but, Ellis, says, be sure to take any trash with you and keep the spaces organized):

Bread; homemade or pre-made meals (labeled with common allergens, date it was made, ingredients); milk; eggs; frozen meat and seafood; fresh and frozen produce; vegan items; gluten-free items; baby food and formula; grab-and-go snacks; canned food with pop-tops (especially soup); spices and condiments; pasta; rice; diapers and baby wipes; menstrual supplies; toiletries and hygiene products; PPE items; reusable plastic and paper bags; can openers; new and unexpired dog and cat food.

To donate money that helps keeps the fridges stocked and running, you can use Cash App or Venmo. Or you can buy food from their Amazon wishlist that will be shipped to a volunteer who will stock your items.

Please don’t bring:

Clothing; cooking pans; opened, partially used, unpackaged, expired, or unlabeled items; raw meat; alcohol.

This Kensington-based organization operates a fridge, pantry, and bookshelf at their Coral Street location, where they accept a wide variety of items to serve their community, Stebbins and co-founder Anthony Perez say. You can volunteer to help with food running, cleaning, and coordinating: Contact them by email at coralstreetfridge@gmail.com, or by message them on Instagram.

Find Coral Street Fridge’s spot at:

What you can donate:

Home-cooked and prepackaged meals (labeled with common allergens, the date it was made, and ingredients); cooked meat and seafood; fruits and vegetables (fresh or frozen); bread and pastries; dairy and eggs; rice, grains, pasta, and beans; pantry items like sugar, flour, cooking oil, spices, and condiments; canned foods with peelable lids; individually packaged snacks (like small bags of chips or Tastykakes); bottled water; feminine hygiene products; diapers; naloxone; books.

Donations can be made via Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal. Or, if you want to donate food or other items directly, you can drop them off at the fridge.

Please don’t bring:

Unpackaged, unlabeled, expired, or open items; raw meat and seafood; alcohol; leftovers.

With their single location, East Falls Community Fridge aims to provide as much as possible for their neighborhood with their fridge, freezer, and pantry by focusing on keeping staple fridge and pantry items and homemade meals in stock, says organizer Sarah Komins. Volunteer to help with fridge check-ins, deep-cleans, and weekly shopping via their form on Sign Up Genius.

If you use the fridge to get food, you can fill out a form requesting certain items via this survey on Google.

Find East Falls Community Fridge at:

What you can donate:

If you want to make a food donation directly, the fridge accepts items including:

Fruits and vegetables (fresh or frozen); eggs; bread and pastries; prepackaged meals; homemade meals (in a sealed container labeled with the date it was made, a best-by date, and ingredients); dairy items such as cheese, milk, and yogurt (as long as it is packaged and labeled); canned goods; vegan items; toiletries (in limited amounts)

To make a monetary donation, check them out on Venmo.

Please don’t bring:

Raw meat; leftovers; open, unlabeled, or expired items; alcohol; clothing

Other community fridges in Philly

In addition to the above list, there are many, many others that you can visit or support. If you want to help, they will take food donations, monetary donations, and volunteers. For the most part, their needs are similar, but it’s best to reach out to them before donating if you have questions.

Here are additional Philadelphia community fridges:

