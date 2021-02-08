📚 African American Children’s Book Fair (Black History Month / virtual / books / kid-friendly / free) The literary event of the year won’t draw its usual thousands to the Community College of Philadelphia for a meet-and-greet with genre giants this go-around. Instead, founder Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati’s beloved fair and book sale has gone online, and features conversations with Ekua Holmes, Frederick Joseph, Gordon C. James, Renée Watson, Cheryl Willis and Wade Hudson, and other authors and illustrators, including a handful from Philadelphia’s own illustrious Pinkney family, including Caldecott-winning patriarch Jerry. Registration required. All ages. (Free, Feb. 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., theafricanamericanchildrensbookproject.org, add to calendar)