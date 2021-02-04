“Drinking a cup of tea is a form of introspection,” says Viva Tea Leaf Co. owner Christa Barfield. “When I’m doing my meditations and praying … drinking tea allows me to sit in the moment and be present.” Barfield, 32, fell in love with tea in 2018 after taking a trip to the Caribbean island of Martinique where every morning with her breakfast she was served a piping hot cup from the couple she visited. There, she learned to drink tea in a new way. The host would take live herbs, like echinacea, from his garden, put them in a cup, and pour hot water over them. In 2019, she launched Viva Leaf Tea, which sells hand-blended teas from herbs and plants that Barfield grows from seed. The name of the company, Viva Leaf, is a nod to the fresh herbal teas she drank in Martinique.