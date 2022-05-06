The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest is back for the season. If you are in the mood to skate in the city’s largest outdoor roller rink, play mini-golf on a hot summer night, or just see the waterfront from the top of a Ferris wheel, here is everything you need to know:

Hours

Blue Cross RiverRink is open from May 6 to September 26, Monday through Sunday, though the open hours change through the season.

If you are planning on checking it out in May 2022 these are the opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m.-midnight

Saturday: 11 a.m.-midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

For the holiday schedule, the park will be open on Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, and Labor Day between 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can always check for updated schedules at RiverRink.com.

Food and drinks

You can’t bring your own food and drinks to the RiverRink, but you won’t go hungry. There are plenty of vendors, including Chickie’s and Pete’s and Skelly’s Amusements new frozen cocktails, funnel cakes, and flurries. Food vendors close about 30 minutes before the park does.

Activities

The Summerfest is family-friendly and admission is free. Activities are pay-as-you-go. Dogs are welcome, but your four-legged friend is not allowed in the skate-rental area, the Lodge, or the arcade.

Skating

The Blue Cross RiverRink is known for its skating rink ― ice skating in the winter and roller skating in the summer ― and you can partake no matter your level of experience. The rink closes 30 minutes before the rest of the park.

Tickets cost $5 dollars for up to 90 minutes on the skating rink. And as long as your shoe size ranges from a toddler 11 through an man’s 12, you can rent a pair of skates for $10. If you need a place for your shoes or general miscellaneous, you can rent a locker for $1 for your entire stay.

The Midway

The carnival-style section surrounding the rink is known as the Midway. Games are pay-as-you-go, and prices vary. All games and rides close 30 minutes before the rest of the park.

Ferris wheel: $5 per person

Double-decker carousel: $5 per person

Carnival games: $5-$15

Arcade: depends on the games

Gravity Storm Moon Bounce: $7 per session

Mini-golf

Play the nine-hole mini-golf course with up to six players per group. One round is $6 per person.

Cabins

In the past, you could only rent a lounge cabin during the winter. This is the first year that the RiverRink will have summer cabins available. (Details haven’t been announced yet.)

How to get the Blue Cross RiverRink

The park is at 101 S. Columbus Boulevard, so you can walk, bike, or ride there.

SEPTA: You can take bus routes 12, 17, 21, 25, 33, 42, and 48 to take you to Penn’s Landing. But for a more direct route, take the Market-Frankford line, get off at Market and Second St. station, and walk about 6 minutes until you reach the Summerfest.

Where to park

If you prefer to drive, there are three main parking lots for you to park at the waterfront, for a $20 daily flat rate. The Market Street Parking Lot is the closest to the Blue Cross RiverRink.