The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is back. After being canceled in 2020, and postponed in 2021, the ten-mile race returns to Philly. Registration is closed, and more than 35,000 runners are expected to participate in the race.

If you are participating or planning to watch the Broad Street Run, or just trying to get around the city on Sunday, here is what you should know:

Key Information Many roads near the race will be closed from the early morning of Sun. May 1 until about noon.

Expect delays in the area of the race and the surrounding streets.

Spectators are strongly discouraged from attending the race in person.

No one, besides the runners, is allowed at the finish line.

You can watch the race on NBC10. i-circle_black

Start time

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run will be held on May 1 and starts at 8 a.m., unless you are participating in a wheelchair, in which case, your race starts at 7:55 a.m. If you are running, you must be at your corral by 7:45 a.m.

Race route

The race starts at Broad St. and Fisher Ave. in North Philly and finishes at the PIDC Lot on Pattison Avenue west of Broad Street. The 10-miller will go through Fisher St., Hunting Park, Tioga St., Cumberland St., Oxford St., Spring Garden, South Penn Square (between 15th and Broad), Washington Ave., Jackson St., and Geary St., passing Philly landmarks such as City Hall, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Temple University, The Avenue of the Arts, and the Philadelphia stadium complex.

COVID-19 policies

All runners over 5-years-old must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination. Negative tests can’t be used instead of vaccines.

Road closures

More than 10 streets will be closed for the race. Expect delays in the area of the race and the surrounding streets. Most closed roads, except some areas of Pattison Ave., are expected to reopen by noon, after street sweepers clean the route.

Closes at 2 a.m.:

Pattison Ave. from S. 20th St. to Broad St.

Closes at 4 a.m.:

Broad St. from Olney Ave. to Windrim Ave.

Closes at 7 a.m.:

Broad St. from Windrim Ave. to Pattison Ave.

15th St. from Arch St. to Chestnut St.

JFK Blvd. from Broad St. to 16th St.

16th St. from JFK Blvd. to Market St.

Market St. from 16th St. to Broad St.

Hartranft St. from Broad St. to Citizens Bank Way

Citizens Bank Way from Hartranft St. to Pattison Ave.

Pattison Ave. from Citizens Bank Way to S. Broad St.

S. 20th St. from Packer Ave. to Pattison Ave.

Where does the money go?

Five charities will receive your donations and pledges: the American Cancer Society, The American Association of Cancer Research, the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Students Run Philly Style, and Back On My Feet.

Where to park

There is no parking available at the start area. But, if you are a runner, you can park for free at the Stadium Complex, at Broad St. and Pattison Ave. Spectators are “strongly discouraged” from attending the race. If you do need to park, keep in mind the following parking restrictions:

No parking between Fri. Apr. 29 (10 p.m.) and Sun. May 1 (1 p.m.):

1300 block of Fisher Ave.

1400 block of Fisher Ave.

No parking on Sun. May 1 between 2 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

Broad St., from Olney Ave. to the Navy Yard.

1400-1500 JFK Blvd.

15th St. from Arch St. to Chestnut St.

16th St. from JFK Blvd. to Market St.

Market St. from 16th St. to Broad St.

Pattison Ave. from Broad St. to 20th St.

Public transportation

If you are registered to run, you can ride on the Broad Street Line to the race for free. Make sure to show your official competitor bib number to get the free service.

For SEPTA buses affected by the run, check septa.org

For virtual runners

If you are registered to run virtually, there is no particular time or location your race is taking place. You are free to run your 10 miles anytime, but your results must be summited by May 15. Virtual runners don’t qualify for monetary awards, but you will get a certificate.

If you can’t make it to the in-person run or you can’t show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, you can contact the organizers and join the about 900 virtual runners. Fees are not refundable.

Awards

Prize money totals more than $27,000, and individual prizes depend on the division. There is a $1,000 bonus for any runner who beats the existing course records. After the race, you can check the results on the Broad Street Run website.

There are four divisions: Open, American, Masters, and the Wheelchair Open and Maters. The first five people in each division gets an award. For all divisions, except the Open, prizes range from $500 to $100. For the Open division, prizes are between $3,000 to $500. If you are competing in the American division, you will have to show proof of citizenship to claim a prize.