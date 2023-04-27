Center City Sips announces 2023 return, with new bar, restaurant and retailer deals

Do you hear that? The quiet rumblings of Philly workers that soon becomes a roar as they run from the 5 p.m. work bell to their favorite after-work summer watering hole. It could only mean one thing: Center City Sips is back, whether you like it or not.

For the unfamiliar, Sips features dozens of Center City venues — from outdoor beer gardens to sushi bars to pubs — offering exclusive discounts through the summer season. Starting June 7 until Aug. 30, more than 60 bars and restaurants will offer deals on drinks and appetizers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. During SIPS hours, participating establishments will offer $7 cocktails, $6 wine, $5 beer and half-priced appetizers, with some places offering 15% off dinner if you stay after 7 p.m.

Join the Sips kick-off event on Wednesday, May 24 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Pagano’s Market and Bar (2001 Market St.) for SIPS drink discounts, live DJs, giveaways and samplings from Hornitos Tequila — all guests over 21 get in for free. Center City District, the organizer of Sips, also hosts an outdoor party every Wednesday night during the SIPS season in Dilworth Park at City Hall, complete with live DJ entertainment and (for the first time) the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth will be open for skating during the party — only available to guests 21 and over and you need to buy tickets at the roller rink in person.

Here’s the current list of participating venues in Center City (more will be added later):

Center City ‘Sips Style’ retailer discounts

Center City District is also offering retailer discounts at local stores through their “Sips Style” promotion — discounts are available day-long, every Wednesday, starting in June through the end of August. Discounts start at 20% off but vary by retailer. Here are the participating locations: