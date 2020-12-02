Holiday decorating began weeks earlier than usual for many across the region. The tradition and simple joy of stringing lights and decorating trees is the kind of normalcy we crave in times like this. And it’s a comfort the pandemic can’t take away.
If you haven’t already unburied a tree from your basement and are instead waiting it out for a real Fraser fir, the time has finally arrived. Christmas tree farms and lots are now open, ready for you to pick out your favorite evergreen.
We’ve rounded up farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, all within about an hour of Center City. And we’ve included a couple options where you can buy a fresh-cut tree right in Philadelphia, too.
Price: $12 per foot
Wander through 25 acres of trees at this Chester County Farm, home to varieties like Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Canaan fir, and Spruce. Afterward, warm up with hot cider inside the farm’s expansive Christmas shop, filled with more than 50,000 giftable items and decorations. Masks are required, and COVID-19 procedures are in effect. Open Mon.-Thurs. 1-7 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 351 Pusey Mill Rd., Cochranville, 610-358-4933, clarkschristmastrees.com
Price: $75 for cut-your-own trees. They also deliver: $65 and up for trees starting at six-feet-tall, $50-$120 delivery fee in Lower Bucks County, depending on tree size (delivery availability varies outside of Lower Bucks County).
Nearly a dozen varieties of trees fill this Yardley farm. Swing by any day of the week (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) to cut or choose your own tree. The farm makes fresh wreaths daily, too. Open daily 9 a.m.-7 p.m., choose and cut fields close at 4:30 p.m., 1761 Dolington Rd., Yardley, 215-493-3563, colavitachristmastreefarm.com
Price: $8.50 per food for cut-your-own; $10.50 per foot for pre-cut
Enjoy complimentary hot cider as you take your pick of trees, ranging from Engelmann Spruce to White Pine to Douglas Fir and beyond. Inside the barn, you’ll also find fresh wreaths and holly, and hand-knit hats, scarves, and mittens. Open weekdays 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., weekends 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 797 Bridge Rd., Collegeville, 610-489-3448, corkumtreefarm.com
Price: $62.99 and up for cut trees starting at 6-feet-tall; prices vary for a limited selection of cut-your-own options
Little more than 30 minutes from Center City, cut your own Nordmann fir, Scotch pine, white pine, white spruce, or blue spruce, or choose from a variety of pre-cut trees. Tuesdays through Thursdays (11 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Dec. 17), the farm also offers curbside pickup. From your car, you’ll be able to see four trees of each available size and type, make a selection, and drive to a cashier station to pay. For curbside pickup outside of the designated hours, call the store. Note: After a busy opening weekend, cut-your-own options are now limited. Open weekdays 1-5 p.m. (dusk) for choose and cut, 1-8 p.m. for pre-cut trees, weekends, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 755 Forty Foot Rd., Hatfield, 215-268-4542, hagueschristmastrees.com/index.htm
Price: $79.99 plus tax
Linvilla returns with its family hayrides to the Christmas tree fields, where you can choose your own Douglas fir or Canaan fir (limited). Most trees range between 6 and 9 feet tall. Due to the pandemic, you must purchase timed tickets in advance this year, and hayrides are limited to half-capacity. Open weekdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., weekends 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, 610-876-7116, linvilla.com
Price: $10 per foot
Hop on a wagon, and get ready to cut your own tree at this Chester County farm, open weekends. Saws are provided, as is hand sanitizer to wipe them down. Complimentary hot chocolate is provided afterward. Masks and social distancing are required, and hayrides and lines are spaced out. Open weekends 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 301 Marsh Rd., Elverson, 610-996-8733, marshcreektree.com
Price: $90 and up for trees starting at 6 feet tall. They also deliver: $90 and up for pre-cut trees starting at 6 feet tall; $45 delivery fee (delivery fee may change for zip codes outside of Doylestown, Buckingham, and New Hope).
Entering its 57th season, this Buckingham farm offers a wide variety of trees, including three you can buy alive (Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, and White Pine) and plant after the holidays. Show up at the farm to pick your own tree. All trees come with a free holiday mug, while supplies last. Open weekdays 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., weekends 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 4316 Mechanicsville Rd., Doylestown, 215-794-7655, holidayfarmbuckscounty.com
Price: Call ahead for pricing
Take a tour across 55 acres, pick your favorite tree, and then warm up with free hot cocoa. Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), the farm offers weekend hayrides, too, and saws that are sanitized after each use. Masks and social distancing are required. Open Fri.-Sun. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 1480 Hall Rd, West Chester, 610-269-1034, tricolortree.com
Price: $59 for trees under 10 feet, $79 for trees over 10 feet
Cultivating trees since 1929, this family owned farm offers a wide selection of choose-and-cut trees, including Fraser fir, Turkish fir, Nordman Fir, Norway Spruce, and beyond. There are fresh holly bunches and handmade wreaths to check out, too. Open Thurs.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 6320 Upper York Rd., New Hope, 215-862-9510, tuckamony.com
Price: $11 per foot for Fraser and Concolor firs (pre-cut only); $9 per foot for Norway Spruce (cut-your-own starting Dec. 10)
A fourth-generation, 160-acre farm, Westlake offers pre-cut Fraser and Concolor firs, and starting Dec. 10, cut-your-own Norway Spruce. Afterward, check out the Christmas Barn, where you can visit with Santa, watch trains, and browse an assortment of ornaments and gifts. Masks are required (for you and Santa), and the train display is regularly sanitized. Open Thurs.-Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2421 N Hill Camp Rd., Pottstown, 800-564-8733, westlaketreefarms.com
Price: $50-$60 for cut-your-own. They also deliver: $60 and up for pre-cut trees starting at 6 feet tall; delivery fee starts at $40.
Take a trip out to one of the Wiggins’ two family-owned farms. The West Chester location offers Douglas firs ranging from 2 to 6 feet tall, and the Cochranville location has trees up to 10 feet tall. Open Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1257 Westtown Thornton Rd., West Chester, 2176 Gap Newport Pike, Cochranville, 610-344-7822, wigginschristmastrees.com
Price: $13 per foot for cut-your-own (minimum price is $50), $75-$250 for pre-cut
Cut your own Fraser, Douglas, or Canaan fir, or pick out a fresh-cut Douglas or Fraser fir. There are no hayrides or Santa visits this year, but, operating at a lower occupancy, the gift shop is open. Open Mon 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Cut your own ends at dusk. 1015 Pikesprings Rd., Phoenixville, 610-935-8244, yeagersfarm.com
Price: $60 (cash or personal check only)
You’d have to walk 13 miles to see every tree planted across this farm’s 16-acre field. Cut your own with a provided saw or let a staff member do the job. Open weekends 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 665 Royal Ave., Franklinville, NJ, bellyacresnj.com
Price: $60
If you’re looking for an almost contactless experience and are ready for a little DIY tree cutting, try Chesterfield Christmas Trees. Erring on the side of caution, the farm is open by appointment only. Schedule a time slot online, and show up with your own saw and ropes. You’ll need to cut and secure the tree to your car yourself. Open Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 193 Crosswicks Chesterfield Rd., Chesterfield, 609-298-3234, facebook.com/Chesterfield-Christmas-Trees-141720839207552
Price: $8-$10 per foot, depending on variety
Offering a handful of pre-cut and cut-your-own species, Exley’s welcomes families to two different locations for both trees and holiday activities. Open Fri.-Sun. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 1535 Tanyard Rd., Sewell, NJ, 856-468-5949, and 1512 Monroeville Rd., Monroeville, NJ, 856-777-2814, exleyschristmastreefarms.com
Price: $30-$100+, depending on size, quality, and variety
Holly Ridge is home to five species of trees, ranging in size from tabletop to 12-plus feet tall. You pick the tree, and they cut it for you, wrap it, and help tie it to your car. Open Thurs.-Sun. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 116 S Chew Rd., Hammonton, NJ, 609-561-8575, hollyridgetreefarm.com
Price: $50 or less (cash or Venmo only)
Pick a tree and enjoy a “sleigh ride” along a decorated path at this small, family-owned farm. Masks and social distancing are required, and sleigh ride capacity is limited. Open Thurs.-Fri. 2-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 101 Idle Lake Rd, Franklinville, NJ, 609-685-6234, facebook.com/Triple-Dog-Dare-You-Christmas-Tree-Farm-140637548515
Price: $80-$100; $25 delivery fee
Order online for curbside pickup or show up to one of Philly Christmas Trees’ four locations: Lemon Hill Mansion, The Spring Gardens, The Franklin Fountain, or Evil Genius Brewing Company. Silver fir, Douglas fir, and Concolor are your options. 1834 North St., 1 Lemon Hill Dr., 1727 N Front St., and 116 Market St., phillychristmastrees.com
Price: $60 and up
Live in the city but don’t have a car? If you can get yourself to South Philly, Rocky YoMos will deliver the tree you pick out to your home for free. 1000 S. Front St., facebook.com/RockyYoMos