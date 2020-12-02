Little more than 30 minutes from Center City, cut your own Nordmann fir, Scotch pine, white pine, white spruce, or blue spruce, or choose from a variety of pre-cut trees. Tuesdays through Thursdays (11 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Dec. 17), the farm also offers curbside pickup. From your car, you’ll be able to see four trees of each available size and type, make a selection, and drive to a cashier station to pay. For curbside pickup outside of the designated hours, call the store. Note: After a busy opening weekend, cut-your-own options are now limited. Open weekdays 1-5 p.m. (dusk) for choose and cut, 1-8 p.m. for pre-cut trees, weekends, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 755 Forty Foot Rd., Hatfield, 215-268-4542, hagueschristmastrees.com/index.htm