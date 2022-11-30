If you don’t feel like dodging crowds while picking out a Christmas tree this year, you’re in luck. You can still perfume your living room with evergreen without ever leaving your house, thanks to an array of local delivery services.

Place an order online, and the following businesses will transport a tree straight to your doorstep. Many will set it up for you, too, or you can opt for a contactless delivery. And after the holidays, some even offer recycling services.

Here’s where to order a tree for delivery in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

PHILLY

The Christmas Tree Stand

Choose between Douglas and Fraser firs, pick a size (4 to 13 feet tall), schedule a delivery window — Friday or Sunday for the Mainline and Thursday or Saturday for West Chester on a four hour period 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., noon to 4 p.m., or 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. — and this local business will transport a tree straight to your doorstep. Services are available throughout the Greater Philadelphia region, check if your zip code is eligible. For next-day delivery, order online before 6 p.m. And if you need a stand, they’ll set it up for an additional $40 fee, prices increase for trees taller than 8 feet. Once Christmas is over, you can also schedule a recycling service and they will come to pick up the tree.

💵 $99 and up 📞 267-225-7931, 📧 hello@thechristmastreestand.com, 🌐 thechristmastreestand.com

Cousin Eddie’s

Cousin Eddie is back for the season. Partners Trevor Budny and Roger Price are delivering fresh-cut, 6 to 7 feet tall Douglas firs all across the Philadelphia area. Every Sunday morning, starting on Dec. 4, check their Instagram account @cousin_eddies to view available trees and send them a direct message to claim one. Trees are claimed on a first come, first serve basis and they will continue to be offered until supply runs out. All trees and sizes come at a flat rate, which includes contactless delivery or in-home setup. Payment is taken through Venmo.

💵 $75 flat rate, 📷 @cousin_eddie

Philly Christmas Trees

Philly Christmas Trees offers two varieties of trees, Fraser fir and Silver fir. This season, they are not doing online sales, but you can call to schedule curbside delivery or visit them at one of their three locations. They recommend bringing your stand to properly fit the tree.

💵 $65- 160, $25 delivery fee, 📞215-872-1614, 📍1834 North St., 1 Lemon Hill Dr., or 1727 N. Front St., ⌚Saturday-Sunday between 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 🌐 phillychristmastrees.com

Rocky YoMos

Live in the city but don’t have a car? Rocky YoMos will deliver the tree you pick out on their lot — between Douglas fir, Canaan fir, and Blue spruce— to your home for free. Check out the selection and schedule a delivery at their South Philly location. Payments are done in cash.

💵 $60 and up, 📍1000 S. Front St., ⌚Monday-Friday, between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 10 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., 🌐 rockyyo-mos-christmas-trees.business.site

Urban Jungle

The Passyunk store is not offering deliveries this year. But, you can still check out their selection and pick up a tree in-store or request curbside pickup.

💵 $45-$150, 📍1526 E. Passyunk Ave., ⌚ Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 🌐 urbanjunglephilly.com

SUBURBS

Colavita Christmas Tree Farm

Nearly a dozen varieties of trees fill this Yardley farm, offering delivery across Lower Bucks County. Call the farm to arrange delivery, or swing by any day of the week (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) to cut or choose your own tree. The farm makes fresh wreaths daily, too.

📞215-493-3563, 📍1761 Dolington Rd., Yardley, ⌚ Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 🌐colavitachristmastreefarm.com

McArdle’s Holiday Farm

Entering its 59th season, this Buckingham farm offers a wide variety of trees, between 4 to 14 feet. Call to set up delivery, or show up at the farm to pick up a pre-cut tree. All trees come with a free holiday mug, while supplies last.

📍 4316 Mechanicsville Rd., Doylestown, ⌚ Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 📧 mcholidayfarm@gmail.com

Wiggins Christmas Tree Farm

This family owned business delivers trees throughout the region, with fees starting at $40 for areas near West Chester. Call ahead for exact pricing to your home, or take a trip out to one of the Wiggins’ two farms. The West Chester location offers Douglas firs ranging from 2 to 6 feet tall, and the Cochranville location has trees up to 10 feet tall.

💵 $70-$80 cash only, 📍2176 Gap Newport Pike, Cochranville or 1257 Westtown Thornton Rd., West Chester, ⌚ Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 🌐 urbanjunglephilly.com

Clark’s Christmas Tree Farm

Thirty minutes away from West Chester sits Clarck’s Christmas Tree Farm. The family- run business offers on site christmas tree picking, a gift shop, and pictures with Santa. They have a wide variety of trees in different sizes, and prices are set based on how tall the tree is. Since the farm is not located near any major rail stations, you will need a car to get here, but parking is free.

💵 Depends on the size, 📍351 Pusey Mill Road, Cochraville, ⌚ Monday- Friday 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 🌐 clarkschristmastrees.com