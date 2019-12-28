Your once-glorious live Christmas tree is likely starting to lose its magic. While still covered in sparkling lights and ornaments, the beginnings of brown and bald spots may be appearing, too. Your floor is filled with needles. And you know it’s time to say goodbye.

Tossing your tree — the last symbol of holiday cheer — is never an easy or fun task. But you can make it a tradition that benefits others, and in return, perhaps brings you a little post-holiday joy. How? Repurpose or recycle your tree.

While most municipalities will pick up your tree with your trash, there are ways to put it to better use, including feeding it to goats and helping preserve Jersey Shore parks. Here’s where to recycle your tree in the area.

Philly Goat Project Tree-cycling

Furry friends at the Philly Goat Project are ready to munch on your holiday leftovers. The community-based program is hosting tree-cycling on Jan. 8 and Jan. 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at Awbury Agricultural Village (6336 Ardleigh St.).

This year, pick from three tree-cycling options: curbside drop-off, walking the tree in yourself at the Washington Lane entrance (ambassadors will be there to guide you), or through the farm drive-through “G.O.A.T. Safari.” Parking can be found in the nearby lot where you can walk over to see the goats on foot. Parking will not be available inside the farm. You don’t need a reservation to recycle your tree; staff will unload it from your car when you arrive. Other activities will be at the farm too, including a fire pit, hot cocoa, and petting area.

There is a suggested donation of $20 per tree. All proceeds support the Philly Goat Project’s free year-round programming, like goat walks and children’s literacy events. PGP can provide a tax receipt.

🕑 Jan. 8 and 22, 12-3 p.m., 📍 6336 Ardleigh St. 📞 267-946-9004, 🌐 phillygoatproject.org 📷 @phillygoatproject

Ocean County Christmas tree recycling

Recycle your Christmas tree at one of 17 locations throughout Ocean County through Jan. 31. Locations can be found here. Your tree will get turned into woodchips and used for landscaping projects at park facilities. Recycled trees have also been used to help replenish the dunes in the area. The timber is used to line the sand dunes and prevent erosion, which has become more common as development along beaches increases. Drop off times are Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

🕑 Through Jan. 31, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 co.ocean.nj.us

Althouse Arboretum Christmas tree recycling

Student volunteers of the nonprofit GreenAllies are taking Christmas trees at the Althouse Arboretum in Pottstown on Jan. 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trees are chipped and used to cover the arboretum’s walking trails. This is a drive-through event, and drop-off is free. Students will take the tree off of your car, so no need to even get out. Cash donations are also accepted.

🕑 Jan. 8 and 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 📍 1794 Gilbertsville Rd, Pottstown 📞 267-371-2288, 🌐 althousearboretum.org

Help make this guide better See something missing? If you spot an error or omission in any of our guides, please let us know by emailing us at phillytips@inquirer.com

City of Philadelphia Christmas tree drop-off

Philadelphia has 18 locations for free tree drop-off on Jan. 8 and 15 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Recycled trees are turned into woodchips and used for composting.

54th St. & Woodbine Ave. [map]

Broad St. & Christian St.[map]

1400 Cottman Ave. (Jardel Recreation) [map]

Corinthian Ave. & Poplar St. [map]

American St. & Thompson St. [map]

Cathedral Rd. & Ridge Ave. [map]

15th St. & Bigler St. [map]

4800 Wayne Ave. (Happy Hollow Recreation) [map]

7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Recreation) [map]

43rd St. & Powelton Ave. [map]

Castor Ave. & Foulkrod St. [map]

Graver Ln. & Seminole St. [map]

Washington Ln. & Ardleigh St. [map]

300 Domino Ln. [map]

2601 W. Glenwood Ave. [map]

3901 N. Delaware Ave. [map]

5100 Grays Ave. [map]

3033 S. 63rd St. [map]

Philadelphia neighborhood Christmas tree recycling

Neighborhood associations and community groups host tree-cycling events throughout Philadelphia, including:

Christmas tree recycling curbside pickup

Too busy to deliver your tree yourself?

Circle Compost offers curbside pickup on the weekends of January 8 and 15 for $20. Sign up online, and put your tree outside your house on the Friday night (by midnight) of your pickup weekend. Maximum tree height allowed is 14 feet. Trees are turned into woodchips to be used as mulch or compost for Philly’s nonprofit urban farms.

Bennett Compost will pick up your tree on the weekends of January 8 and 15, for a fee of $20. All trees picked up are recycled into compost for gardens.

This article has been updated since it first published. Steven White contributed to this article.

