Early will be the theme for many things this holiday season — holiday shopping, family dinner planning, and even Christmas tree shopping. Why? Because of supply-chain issues, increased costs, labor shortages, and anticipated shipping delays. Particularly, artificial Christmas trees will be harder to come by this year, at least according to the American Christmas Tree Association, and some pre-cut real tree varieties (largely in the Pacific Northwest) will likely face supply issues, too, because of droughts and fires.

In other words, it’s not too early to start thinking about your Christmas tree plans for this year.

Help make this guide better See something missing? If you spot an error or omission in any of our guides, please let us know by emailing us at phillytips@inquirer.com

If you’re a real-tree enthusiast, Christmas tree farms throughout the area are beginning to open, ready for you to pick out your favorite evergreen.

We’ve found farms across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, all within about an hour of Center City. And we’ve included a couple of options where you can buy a fresh-cut tree right in Philadelphia, too. Here’s where to get a real Christmas tree in the region.

» READ MORE: Where to buy fresh turkey in the Philadelphia region

Christmas tree farms in Bucks County

Price: About $75 for cut-your-own trees. Prices of fresh pre-cut trees vary by size. Call ahead for tree delivery and set up prices.

Nearly a dozen varieties of trees fill this Yardley farm. Swing by any day of the week to cut or choose your own tree. The farm makes fresh wreaths, too. After picking your tree, head over to the Big Red Barn, where you’ll find a holiday shop filled with decorations, candles, and more.

📍 1761 Dolington Rd, Morrisville, 📞 215-493-3563, 🌐 colavitachristmastreefarm.com 📷 @colavitachristmastreefarm 🕑 2021 hours to be announced.

Price: Tree prices start at $39 for table top trees, and range as much as $300+ for trees over 10 feet tall. They also deliver for a fee of $45 to the Doylestown, Buckingham, and New Hope area. Delivery fee varies for towns outside of this region.

Entering its 58th season, this Buckingham farm offers a wide variety of trees, including three you can buy alive (Norway spruce, Blue spruce, and White pine) and plant after the holidays. Show up at the farm to pick your own, pre-cut, tree. All trees come with a free holiday mug, while supplies last.

📍 4316 Mechanicsville Rd, Doylestown, 📞 215-794-7655 🌐 holidayfarmbuckscounty.com 📷 @mcardlesholidayfarm 🕑 Opens Nov. 26, Mon., 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thur.-Fri., 10 am.-4:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: $59 for trees under 10 feet, $79 for trees over 10 feet.

Cultivating trees since 1929, this family owned farm offers a wide selection of choose-and-cut trees, including Fraser fir, Turkish fir, Nordmann fir, Norway spruce, and beyond. There are fresh holly bunches and handmade wreaths to check out, too.

📍 6320 Upper York Rd, New Hope, 📞 215-862-9510 🌐 tuckamony.com 🕑 2021 opening date to be announced; Thur.-Fri. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Christmas tree farms in Chester County

Price: Price per foot varies by species.

Wander through 25 acres of trees at this Chester County farm, home to varieties like Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Canaan fir, and Concolor fir. Afterward, warm up with hot cider inside the farm’s expansive Christmas shop, filled with more than 50,000 gift items and decorations. COVID-19 procedures are in effect — masks are required in the gift shop and in the tree measuring and pick-up areas. Trees range from three to 20 feet, and there’s also a selection of pre-cut trees at the farm available for pickup. Calling ahead to check on available tree sizes isn’t necessary but is encouraged.

📍 351 Pusey Mill Rd, Cochranville, 📞 610-358-4933, 🌐 clarkschristmastrees.com 📷 @clarkstreefarm 🕑 Opening mid-November.

Price: $10 per foot

Hop on a wagon to the cut-your-own tree section of this Chester County farm, which is open Friday through Sunday weekly. Saws are provided, as is hand sanitizer to wipe them down. Complimentary hot chocolate is provided afterward. Masks and social distancing are required, and hayrides and lines are spaced out. Choose from a variety of firs, like Douglas, Frazier, and Cananaan, as well as Blue Spruce trees. Beyond trees, wreaths, decorations and other items are available at the gift shop.

📍 301 Marsh Rd, Elverson, 📞 610-996-8733 🌐 marshcreektree.com 📷 @marshcreektree 🕑 Opens Nov. 26, Fri.-Sun., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Price: Call ahead for pricing.

Take a tour across 55 acres, pick your favorite tree, and then warm up with free hot cocoa. Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the farm offers weekend hayrides, too, and saws that are sanitized after each use. Masks and social distancing are required. At any given time, at least four varieties of trees are for sale, as well as a selection of wreaths.

📍 1480 Hall Rd, West Chester, 📞 610-269-1034 🌐 tricolortree.com 🕑 2021 opening date and hours to be announced.

Price: $70 for cut-your-own, pre-cut trees are priced individually. Delivery fee starts at $40. Cash only.

Take a trip out to one of the Wiggins’ two family owned farms. The West Chester location offers Douglas firs averaging about seven feet tall, and the Cochranville location has trees up ranging from two to 10 feet tall.

📍 1301 West Chester Pike, West Chester, and 2176 Gap Newport Pike, Cochranville 📞 610-344-7822 🌐 wigginschristmastrees.com 🕑 Opens mid-November, 2021 hours to be announced.

Price: Minimum of $50 for cut-your-own trees.

Cut your own Fraser, Douglas, or Canaan fir, or pick out a fresh-cut Douglas or Fraser fir at this Phoenixville farm. There are no hayrides or Santa visits this year, but, operating at a lower occupancy, the gift shop is open.

📍 1015 Pike Springs Rd, Phoenixville, 📞 610-935-8244 🌐 yeagersfarm.com 📷 @yeagersfarm 🕑 2021 opening date to be announced.

Christmas tree farms in Delaware County

Price: 2021 prices to be announced.

Linvilla returns with its family hayrides to the Christmas tree fields, where you can choose your own Douglas fir or Canaan fir (limited). Most trees range from six to nine feet tall. Due to the pandemic, you must purchase timed tickets in advance this year, and hayrides are limited to half-capacity. Be sure to stop by Linvilla’s Farm Market, where you’ll find tons of baked goods, gift baskets, and more.

📍 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, 📞 610-876-7116, 🌐 linvilla.com 📷 @linvillaorchards 🕑 Cut-your-own trees begins in mid-November.

Christmas tree farms in Montgomery County

Price: $10 per foot for cut-your-own trees; $10.50-$12 per foot for pre-cut trees.

Enjoy complimentary hot cider as you take your pick of cut-your-own trees, ranging from Blue spruce to Norman spruce and white pine, to Douglas fir and beyond. There is also a wide variety of pre-cut trees to select from, like Fraser and Concolor firs. Inside the barn, you’ll also find fresh wreaths and holly, and hand-knit hats, scarves, mittens, and fair trade ornaments.

📍 797 Bridge Rd, Collegeville, 📞 610-715-4640, 🌐 corkumtreefarm.com 🕑 Opens Nov. 22, Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Price: $62.99+ for pre-cut trees, $106 for Nordmann firs or $82 for any other species of cut-your-own tree.

Little more than 30 minutes from Center City, cut your own Nordmann fir, Scotch pine, white pine, white spruce, or blue spruce, or choose from a variety of pre-cut trees. Tuesdays through Thursdays, the farm also offers curbside pickup if you call ahead to select a tree first. For curbside pickup outside of the designated hours, call the store. Be sure to take a look at their handmade wreaths as well and at their schedule of make-your-own tree decorations classes.

📍 755 Forty Foot Rd, Hatfield, 📞 215-368-4542, 🌐 hagueschristmastrees.com 🕑 Opens Nov. 26, Mon.-Fri., 1-8 p.m., Sat., 9-5 p.m.

Price: Price varies by tree species.

A fourth-generation, 160-acre farm, Westlake offers precut Fraser and Concolor firs, and starting later in the season, cut-your-own Norway spruce trees. Afterward, check out the Christmas Barn, where you can visit with Santa, watch trains, and browse an assortment of ornaments and gifts. Masks are required (for you and Santa), and the train display is regularly sanitized.

📍 2421 Hill Camp Rd, Pottstown, 📞 800-564-8733 🌐 westlaketreefarms.com 📷 @westlaketreefarms 🕑 Opens mid-November, 2021 hours to be announced.

» READ MORE: Turkey trots to check out this Thanksgiving

Where to get a Christmas tree in Philadelphia

Price: 2021 prices to be announced.

Show up to one of Philly Christmas Trees’ three locations at Lemon Hill Mansion, Evil Genius Beer Company, and The Spring Gardens community garden for fresh trees within the city limits. Here, choose from two different types of firs: Douglas and Silver. Tree supplies are limited this year, so it’s recommended to bring your tree stand and show up early.

📍1 Lemon Hill Dr., 1727 N. Front St., 1832 North St., 📞 215-872-1614 🌐 phillychristmastrees.com 🕑 Opens Nov. 26, open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Price: 2021 prices to be announced.

Live in the city but don’t have a car? If you can get yourself to South Philly, Rocky YoMos will deliver the tree you pick out to your home for free. The trees here are locally grown in the Poconos and come in a variety of sizes, starting as small as table-top trees and working their way up.

📍 1000 S Front St., 🌐 rockyyo-mos, 📷 @rockyomos, 🕑 2021 opening date to be announced.

Christmas tree farms in New Jersey

Price: $60 (cash or check only)

You’d have to walk 13 miles to see every tree planted across this farm’s 16-acre field. Cut your own with a provided saw or let a staff member do the job. All trees on the farm are available for purchase and range in size from one to 12+ feet tall. It is strongly recommended that you arrive before 4 p.m.

📍 665 Royal Ave, Franklinville, NJ, 📧 admin@bellyacresnj.com 🌐 bellyacresnj.com 🕑 Opens Nov. 27, Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: $60

If you’re looking for an almost contactless experience and are ready for a little DIY tree cutting, try Chesterfield Christmas Trees. Reservations aren’t required for Christmas tree shopping this year, and staff will be on hand to help with tree-cutting or getting your tree to your car. As far as the selection, Douglas and Canaan firs, Blue Spruce and White pines ranging from six- to eight-feet-tall are available for purchase.

📍 193 Crosswicks Chesterfield Rd, Chesterfield, NJ 📞 609-298-3234 🌐 facebook.com/Chesterfield-Christmas-Trees 🕑 Nov. 26-28, Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

» READ MORE: Here are the holiday displays you can see at Macy’s in Philly this year

Price: 2021 prices to be announced.

Offering a handful of pre-cut and cut-your-own trees, Exley’s welcomes families to two different locations for both Christmas trees and holiday activities. If you’d like to pick your own tree in advance, Exley’s offers early tree tagging services (dates depend on location), where you can hop on a hayride to the tagging location to claim your tree. The hayride also will cart you to Santa Land, where you’ll see holiday-themed houses and Santa himself. Social distancing and masks are required.

📍 1535 Tanyard Rd, Sewell, NJ, 📞 856-468-5949 🌐 exleyschristmastreefarms.com, 🕑 Tree tagging, Nov. 13-21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tree cutting begins Nov. 26, Wed.-Fri. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: $30-$100+, depending on size, quality, and variety.

Open for the season on Black Friday (Nov. 26), the Holly Ridge Tree Farm is home to five species of trees, ranging in size from tabletop to 12-plus feet tall. You pick a tree, and they cut it for you, wrap it, and help tie it to your car. Trees are labeled with their price in advance, so you’ll know how much it costs before someone chops it down for you.

📍 116 S Chew Rd., Hammonton, NJ, 📞 609-561-8575, 🌐 hollyridgetreefarm.com 🕑 Opens Nov. 26, Fri-Sun, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Price: About $60 for pre-cut trees (cash or Venmo only).

Pick a tree and enjoy a “sleigh ride” along a decorated path toward the Christmas trees at this small, family owned farm. Balsam firs will be available pre-cut only, while Blue and Norway spruce, Concolor and Canaan firs, and as well as a few Douglas firs will be available to cut yourself. Masks and social distancing are recommended wherever possible.

📍 101 Idle Lake Rd, Franklinville, 📞 609-685-6234 🌐 facebook.com/Triple-Dog-Dare-You-Christmas-Tree-Farm 🕑 Opens mid-November, 2021 hours to be announced.

This article has been updated since it first published. Steven White contributed to this article.

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here