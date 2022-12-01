Early will be the theme for many things this holiday season — holiday shopping, family dinner planning, and even Christmas tree shopping. Why? Because of supply-chain issues and increased costs.

In other words, it’s not too early to start thinking about your Christmas tree plans for this year. If you’re a real-tree enthusiast, Christmas tree farms throughout the area are ready for you to pick out your favorite evergreen.

We’ve found farms across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, all within about an hour of Center City. And we’ve included a couple of options where you can buy a fresh-cut tree right in Philadelphia, too. Here’s where to get a real Christmas tree in the region.

Christmas tree farms in Bucks County

Yardley farm offers nearly a dozen varieties of trees. Swing by any day of the week, before 4:30 p.m. to cut or choose your own tree. And if you need delivery, call them to schedule. The farm makes fresh wreaths daily, too.

📞 215-493-3563, 📍1761 Dolington Rd., Yardley, ⌚ Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 🌐colavitachristmastreefarm.com

This Buckingham farm is entering its 59th holiday season with a wide variety of trees, some as tall as 14 feet. Visit the farm to pick a pre-cut tree and claim a free holiday mug, while supplies last.

📍 4316 Mechanicsville Rd., Doylestown, ⌚ Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 📧 mcholidayfarm@gmail.com

Christmas tree farms in Chester County

Thirty minutes away from West Chester sits Clarck’s Christmas Tree Farm. A 25 acres family- run business offering a variety of Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Canaan fir, and concolor fir. Prices are set based on how tall the tree is. The farm is not located near any major rail stations, but parking is free. Once there, you can check out their gift shop, and take pictures with Santa.

💵 Depends on the size, 📍351 Pusey Mill Road, Cochraville, ⌚ Monday- Friday 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 🌐 clarkschristmastrees.com

Hop on a wagon to the cut-your-own tree section of this Chester County farm, which is open Friday through Sunday weekly. Saws are provided, as is hand sanitizer to wipe them down. Afterward, get some free hot chocolate. Choose from a variety of firs, like Douglas, Frazier, and Canaan, as well as blue spruce trees. Beyond trees, wreaths, decorations, and other items are available at the gift shop.

💵 $13 per foot, 📞 610-996-8733, 📍 301 Marsh Rd., Elverson, ⌚ Fri.-Sun. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., 🌐 marshcreektree.com

Take a tour across 55 acres, pick your favorite tree, and then warm up with free hot cocoa. At any given time, at least four varieties of trees are for sale, as well as a selection of wreaths. They also offer hayrides during the weekend.

the farm offers weekend hayrides, too, and saws that are sanitized after each use. Masks and social distancing are required.

💵 Call ahead for pricing, 📞 610-269-9016, 📍 1480 Hall Rd., West Chester, ⌚Friday-Sundays 9a.m.-4 p.m., 🌐 tricolortree.com

This family-owned business has two locations. The West Chester farm offers Douglas firs ranging from 2 to 6 feet tall, and the Cochranville location has trees up to 10 feet tall.

💵 $70-$80 cash only, 📍2176 Gap Newport Pike, Cochranville or 1257 Westtown Thornton Rd., West Chester, ⌚ Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 🌐 wigginschristmastrees.com

Cut your own Fraser, Douglas, or Canaan fir, or pick out a fresh-cut Douglas or Fraser fir at this Phoenixville farm, and enjoy your pick of free chocolate or sider. For folks looking for family-friendly activities, their hayrides run every weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Santa can be visited between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

💵 For cutting your own, $75 is the minimum requirement to purchase ($15 per foot after that), pre-cuts range between $75-$350, 📞 610-935-8244, 📍 1015 Pike Springs Rd., Phoenixville, ⌚ Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 📷 @yeagersfarm, 🌐 yeagersfarm.com

Christmas tree farms in Delaware County

Linvilla returns with its family hayrides to the Christmas tree fields, where you can choose your own Douglas fir or Canaan fir (limited). Most trees range from five to seven feet tall. Be sure to stop by Linvilla’s Farm Market, where you’ll find tons of baked goods, gift baskets, and more.

💵Cut your own $100, pre-cuts $70, 📞 610-876-7116, 📍 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, ⌚Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 📷 @linvillaorchards, 🌐 linvilla.com

Christmas tree farms in Montgomery County

Enjoy complimentary hot cider as you take your pick of cut-your-own trees, ranging from blue spruce to Norman spruce and white pine, to Douglas fir and beyond. There is also a wide variety of precut trees to select from, like Fraser and concolor firs. Inside the barn, you’ll also find fresh wreaths and holly, and handknit hats, scarves, mittens, and fair trade ornaments.

💵Fresh cuts range between $13-$15 per foot, and Balled and Burlaped trees cost $95-$175, 📞 610-715-4640, 📍 📍 797 Bridge Rd., Collegeville , ⌚Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 🌐corkumtreefarm.com

Little more than 30 minutes from Center City, cut your own Nordmann fir, Scotch pine, white pine, white spruce, or blue spruce, or choose from a variety of precut trees. Tuesday through Thursday, the farm also offers curbside pickup if you call ahead to select a tree first. For curbside pickup outside of the designated hours, call the store. Be sure to take a look at its handmade wreaths as well and at its schedule of make-your-own tree decorations classes.

💵Choose and cut $88-135 or as low as $41 for pre-cuts, 📞 215-368-4542, 📍 📍 755 Forty Foot Rd., Hatfield, ⌚Monday- Friday between 1- 4:45 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., 🌐 hagueschristmastrees.com

A fourth-generation, 160-acre farm, Westlake offers precut Fraser, concolor firs, and cut-your-own Norway spruce trees. Afterward, check out the Christmas Barn, where you can visit Santa, watch trains, and browse an assortment of ornaments and gifts. Be sure to check them out early December, because they close after Dec. 17.

💵$15 per foot on pre-cuts or $17.50 per foot on cut your own, 📞 800-564-8733, 📍2421 Hill Camp Rd., Pottstown ⌚Thursday to Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Closed on Monday and Wednesday, 📷 @westlaketreefarms, 🌐 westlaketreefarms.com

Where to get a Christmas tree in Philadelphia

Philly Christmas TreesPhilly Christmas Trees offers two varieties of trees, Fraser fir and Silver fir. They recommend bringing your stand to properly fit the tree.

💵 $65- 160, 📞215-872-1614, 📍1834 North St., 1 Lemon Hill Dr., or 1727 N. Front St., ⌚Saturday-Sunday between 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 🌐 phillychristmastrees.com

Looking for Douglas fir, Canaan fir, and Blue spruce in Philly? Check out Rocky YoMos selection and schedule in South Philly. Payments are done in cash. If you don’t have a car, you can still pick your tree and get it delivered to your home.

💵 $60 and up, 📍1000 S. Front St., ⌚Monday-Friday, between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 10 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., 🌐 rockyyo-mos-christmas-trees.business.site

Christmas tree farms in New Jersey

You’d have to walk 13 miles to see every tree planted across this farm’s 16-acre field. Cut your own with a provided saw or let a staff member do the job. All trees on the farm are available for purchase and range in size from one to 12-plus feet tall. It is strongly recommended that you arrive before 4 p.m.

💵 $60 cash only, 📍 665 Royal Ave., Franklinville, N.J. , 📧 admin@bellyacresnj.com⌚Saturday- Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m,🌐 bellyacresnj.com

Offering a handful of precut and cut-your-own trees, Exley’s welcomes families to two different locations for both Christmas trees and holiday activities. If you’d like to pick your own tree in advance, Exley’s offers early tree tagging services (dates depend on location), where you can hop on a hayride to the tagging location to claim your tree. The hayride also will cart you to Santa Land, where you’ll see holiday-themed houses and Santa himself.

💵 Depends on the size, 📞 856-468-5949, 📍 1535 Tanyard Rd., Sewell, N.J. ,⌚Saturday- Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m,🌐 exleyschristmastreefarms.com

Pick a tree and enjoy a “sleigh ride” along a decorated path toward the Christmas trees at this small, family-owned farm. Blue and Norway spruces, concolor and Canaan firs, as well as a few Douglas firs will be available to cut yourself.

📍 101 Idle Lake Rd., Franklinville, N.J. 📞 609-685-6234 🌐 facebook.com/Triple-Dog-Dare-You-Christmas-Tree-Farm ⌚ check their Facebook for updates

This article has been updated since it was first published. Steven White contributed to this article.