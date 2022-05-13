The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the oldest multi-breed horse competition in the U.S. is back. Since it started in 1896, the Devon Horse Show and its country fair have become a staple for horse lovers worldwide.

Located in Devon, Pennsylvania, this show is recognized as one of the premier equestrian events in the country. The 2022 edition will take place over eleven days from May 26 to June 5, with exhibitions, shows, competitions, and more. Here is what you should know about this year’s show.

Tickets

Tickets are already on sale, and you can get them by calling 610-688-2554 or at devonhorseshow.net.

If you want to go for just one day, you can expect to pay $16 for a ticket ($8 for children under five and seniors). You won’t get a seat, but you can watch the show from the sidelines. On June 8, Grand Prix Day, the cost for a ticket is $20.

If you want a seat, you can get a general admission package for $85 dollars for 11 days (you will not have an assigned seat). For assigned seating, packages range from $165 to $325, depending on the section.

Activities and events

The 2022 Devon Horse Show has over twenty events in different categories:

Equestrian events include the Carriage Pleasure Drive, International Speed Stake, Speed Derby, Idle Dice Open Jumper Stake, Welcome Stake, and more, including some competitions for cash prizes up to $250,000 for the Grand Prix.

Devon After Hours runs from May 30 through June 4, with musical performances each night from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. Seating is limited; you can get tickets for the whole week for $150 per person.

Exhibitions : There are three main exhibitions this year: the USPC Mounted Games (May 27), Radnor Hunt Fox Hounds (May 28), and WIHS Shetland Pony Steeplechase (May 29-30).

Special appearances include the Orpheus Club of Philadelphia (May 30-June 2), and the Valley Forge Military Academy Honor Guard (June 2)

Special Events and Exhibitions : There are nine special events, including a tribute to local military and emergency responders, and a dog show. Most events are free. The Country Fair includes ticketed events such as “Ladies Day” (with an annual hat contest), Children’s Day (with a tea party for children over 4-years-old), and a flower box sale.

Family days take place on May 26 and May 31, with food specials and $5 kids’ crafts. On May 31, there will be a free back barn tour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., where a guide will take groups of up to eight people to the barns, to see horses, and talk to trainers and equestrians.

The Midway has carnival-style games, such as a carousel, Ferris wheel, and teacups. You can buy a ticket sheet for $25 (which covers six rides), or pay for an unlimited wristband (for the same price as the sheet) to ride unlimited for the day. On family days, the wristband costs $23.

Food and drink

If you want tea, a sandwich, or Devon fudge, there are lots of options. This year the Devon Horse Show has 12 food booths, including ice cream, a tea cart, hamburgers, and candy. Look for lemon sticks, French-inspired gourmet food, or hot dogs and pizza. And if you are looking for something in particular, there is also a food alley and garden café. Most booths open at 10 a.m. and are open until the last competition of the day.

You can also order food online, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. from Carlino’s Market and pick it up at the Sips & Bits booth.

Where does the money go?

Profits go to the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair Foundation, which supports the Bryn Mawr Hospital. Since the hospital was chosen as the beneficiary in 1919, these events have raised more than $16 million. In 2019, the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair pledged to the hospital a $2 million donation for a patient pavilion, an intensive care unit, 12 new operating rooms, and a new labor and delivery unit.