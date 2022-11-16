With over 9,000 nonprofit organizations doing crucial work in Philly, there are plenty of ways to support the people who need it most in your community. But where should you start?

Local nonprofits need your help, whether you donate money, time or personal belongings. In Philly, there are organizations serving women, children and people who identify as LGBTQ+ to groups that help people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness. There’s even animal rescues for those feeling up to fostering furry friends this holiday season.

However you like to give back, we’ve got you covered.

Food Banks

Philabundance is one of the two largest food banks in Philly. You can donate food, money or volunteer. Donate: philabundance.org/donate. Volunteer: philabundance.org/volunteer or call 215-339-0900.

Share Food Program is Philly’s other largest food bank. You can donate food, money or volunteer. Donate: sharefoodprogram.org/donate. Volunteer: sharefoodprogram.org/get-involved or call 215-223-2220.

Fresh Connect Bucks County is one of Bucks County’s largest food banks. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: tinyurl.com/BucksCoFoodBankDonate. Volunteer: bcoc.org/volunteer-opportunities or call 215-345-8175.

Chester County Food Bank is Chester County’s central hunger relief organization. You can host a food drive, donate money, food or volunteer. Donate: chestercountyfoodbank.org/donate. Volunteer: chestercountyfoodbank.org/get-involved or call 610-873-6000.

LGBTQ+

Attic Youth Center provides youth with wellness services, opportunties and safe environments. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: atticyouthcenter.org/support-us. Volunteer: atticyouthcenter.org/volunteer-application or call 215-545-4331.

GALAEI provides health and sex education, leadership development, trainings and workshops to the LGBTQ+ community. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: galaeiqtbipoc.org/get-involved/donate. Volunteer: Email info@galaei.org or call 215-398-5003.

Mazzoni Center is a LGBTQ-focused health and wellness service provider. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: mazzonicenter.org/donate. Volunteer: mazzonicenter.org/about-us/join-us/volunteer or call 215-563-0652.

Philadelphia FIGHT is a community healthcare provider. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: fight.org/donate. Volunteer: fight.org/volunteer or call 215-985-4448.

Transanta delivers gifts to transgender youth in need, safely and anonymously. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: transanta.com/donate. Volunteer: transanta.com/volunteer.

Youth

Covenant House provides emergency housing, health and wellness services and more to children and young adults who are experiencing homeless or are survivors of human trafficking. You can donate money. Donate: covenanthouse.org/donate or call 1-800-388-3888.

Cradles to Crayons distributes clothing, school supplies and hygiene items to children in Philadelphia. You can donate money, items they need most or volunteer your time. Donate: tinyurl.com/CradlesToCrayonsDonate. Volunteer: tinyurl.com/CradlesToCrayonsVolunteer or call 215-836-0958.

PA Youth Vote educates young voters and teens who aren’t eligible to vote yet about voting, civic engagement and accountability of elected officials. You can donate money. Donate: tinyurl.com/PAYouthVoteDonate or email info@payouthvote.org.

After School Activities Partnership (ASAP) operates a network of after school programs — like chess, debate and drama — across the city. You can donate money. Donate: phillyasap.org/donate or call 215-607-2069.

Youth United for Change (YUC) educates and trains youth on leadership, education reform and community organizing. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: youthunitedforchange.org/donate. Volunteer: youthunitedforchange.org/volunteer or call 215-423-9588.

Fab Youth Philly offers youth programs and oversees the city’s “Play Captains” initiative. You can donate money or buy a gift from their store. Donate: fabyouthphilly.com or call 215-703-7125.

Women

League of Women Voters of Philadelphia advocates for and educates others about voting, women’s rights and more. You can donate money. Donate: https://tinyurl.com/PhillyLWVDonate or email info@lwvphilly.org.

Women Against Abuse provides health, wellness and social services including emergency housing to women and survivors of domestic violence. You can donate money. Donate: womenagainstabuse.org/donate or call 215-386-1280.

Women’s Way advocates for and educates others about women’s rights and gender equality. You can donate money. Donate: womensway.org/donate or call 215-985-3322.

Women In Transition (WIT) provides services to survivors of domestic violence or substance use. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: helpwomen.org/donate. Volunteer: helpwomen.org/donate-your-time or call 215-564-5301.

Housing

Broad Street Ministry provides temporary housing, meals, clothes and other services to people experiencing homelessness. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: broadstreetministry.org/donate. Volunteer: broadstreetministry.volunteerhub.com.

Dignity Housing provides housing and supportive services to people experiencing homelessness. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: dignityhousing.org/donate. Volunteer: dignityhousing.org/getinvolved.

Project HOME provides supportive housing and other services to unhoused people in the Philly region. You can donate money, volunteer or buy a gift from their store. Donate: projecthome.org/donate. Buy: projecthomemade.org. Volunteer: projecthome.org/volunteer.

Lutheran Settlement House provides supportive housing and services to people experiencing homelessness, among many other programs. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: tinyurl.com/LutheranSettlementDonation. Volunteer: lutheransettlement.org/volunteer or call 215-426-8610.

Veterans Multi-service Center (VMC) provides housing assistance, medical services and more to veterans in Philly. You can donate money or volunteer. Donate: tinyurl.com/VMCdonation. Volunteer: vmcenter.org/get-involved/volunteer or call 215-923-2600.

Animals

Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) Philly is the city’s animal control and sheltering provider. You can donate money, volunteer or foster an animal. Donate: acctphilly.org/how-to-help. Volunteer: acctphilly.org/volunteer or call 267-385-3800. Foster: acctphilly.org/programs/foster

Morris Animal Refuge is an animal clinic, shelter and adoption center. You can donate money, volunteer or foster an animal. Donate: morrisanimalrefuge.kindful.com. Volunteer: morrisanimalrefuge.org/volunteer or call 215-735-9570. Foster: morrisanimalrefuge.org/foster.

Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is an animal clinic, shelter and adoption center. You can donate money, volunteer or foster an animal. Donate: phillypaws.org/donate. Volunteer: phillypaws.org/volunteer or call 215-238-9901. Foster: phillypaws.org/foster.

Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) provides medical care, sheltering and rehabilitation of animals. You can donate money, volunteer or foster an animal. Donate: pspca.org/donate. Volunteer: Email volunteers@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300. Foster: pspca.org/foster.