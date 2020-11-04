What did you really vote for this year? What issues matter to you most? If there was a candidate out there campaigning to bring change on a topic you care about, it’s guaranteed that there are countless other organizations working on it, too. Show your support by contributing to their efforts. Use today to do the research that perhaps you’ve been putting off. Which grassroots organizations can you get behind? Are there other ways you can volunteer in the future? Make a plan to keep the momentum of civic engagement going beyond Election Day.