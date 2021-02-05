Amy Fink, cofounder of Haverford-based Ilyan Jewelry, spent 25 years selling diamonds at Norman Landsberg Jewelers in New York City’s Diamond District. Now, along with partner, Kimberly Kimmel, Fink is back in her hometown of Haverford making dreamy rings for couples. For Fink, the initial chitchat is key to a good working relationship. “Before anyone comes to my office, I have a conversation with them so I know exactly what they are looking for,” said Fink, who makes many of her initial contacts in Instagram. “Once we have the diamonds, I send them to a New York jeweler to do the mounting,” Fink said. “I only work in gold and platinum.”