Free Library of Philadelphia announces return of free movie streaming service Kanopy

Burnt-out from the usual streaming menu? Wallet can’t handle another monthly bill? We’ve got good news for movie viewers.

The Free Library of Philadelphia recently announced the return of Kanopy, an on-demand streaming service with a collection of more than 3,000 films that you can watch on your TV, phone, or computer. The service is available to library cardholders free of charge with no viewing limits or watch tokens.

Here’s how to start watching:

How to sign up for Kanopy using your Free Library card

It’s a simple process that will take less than two minutes — all you need is your library card number and pin.

Go to kanopy.com/freelibrary Click on “Add a Library Card” Type in your full library card number and then your pin number in the appropriate fields. Create an account. Enter your name, email address and password.

Start binge-watching!

What movies and TV shows are on Kanopy?

Kanopy offers a wide variety of films, TV shows, and documentaries from all across the world. From Orson Welles’ The Stranger and modern American classics like Glengarry Glen Ross, to award-winning foreign films like Corpus Christi and iconic documentaries like King: A Film Recorded.

Here’s a sneak peek at what Kanopy offers to Free Library cardholders: