A Phillies game on a warm afternoon, hanging with friends and family and watching one of the best teams in the Major Leagues... what could be better? Free stuff.

Every season, during certain games, The Phillies offer freebies to fans in attendance. Expect free clothing, $1 hotdogs, kids running the bases, and bobbleheads and figurines. When the Phillies are having a great season, it’s nice taking some of the magic home with you.

All one needs to do is buy tickets to the games having giveaways and show up, they’ll hand out the giveaway on your way into the park and it’s best to show up early. Buy Phillies tickets at mlb.com/phillies/tickets.

Here are the freebies, giveaways and promotions for the 2023 Phillies season.

Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Night

It’s in the name, folks. On these special nights, all fans get Hatfield hotdogs for $1 all game long. There are usually only two to three games — on rare occasions four — right at the beginning of the season when The Phillies have Dollar Dog Night. Get tickets early.

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Miami Marlins at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 vs. Seattle Mariners at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 vs. Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m.

Phillies clothing & gear

Snag cool new gear, like cooling headbands and crossbody bags to children’s accessories and adult clothing.

Phillies figurines and giveaways

Don’t miss the chance to get a cool piece to display at home or work with bobbleheads, piggy banks and a Bryce Harper Funko Pop Figure. Plus, a children’s coloring book for the little ones called “Phillie Phanatic’s Busiest Offseason.”

Phillies Promotions:

During these games, The Phillies have special performances like firework shows or celebrating Phillies legends from different eras on-field during Alumni Day. They also give fans the chance to walk around the bases of the iconic baseball diamond at Citizens Bank Park with Kids Run and Senior Stroll.