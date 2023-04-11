Phillies promotions and giveaways for the 2023 season
Hatfield Phillies Dollar Dog Nights, figurines of Phillies icons and children and adult clothing.
A Phillies game on a warm afternoon, hanging with friends and family and watching one of the best teams in the Major Leagues... what could be better? Free stuff.
Every season, during certain games, The Phillies offer freebies to fans in attendance. Expect free clothing, $1 hotdogs, kids running the bases, and bobbleheads and figurines. When the Phillies are having a great season, it’s nice taking some of the magic home with you.
All one needs to do is buy tickets to the games having giveaways and show up, they’ll hand out the giveaway on your way into the park and it’s best to show up early. Buy Phillies tickets at mlb.com/phillies/tickets.
Here are the freebies, giveaways and promotions for the 2023 Phillies season.
Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Night
It’s in the name, folks. On these special nights, all fans get Hatfield hotdogs for $1 all game long. There are usually only two to three games — on rare occasions four — right at the beginning of the season when The Phillies have Dollar Dog Night. Get tickets early.
Tuesday, April 11 vs. Miami Marlins at 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25 vs. Seattle Mariners at 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9 vs. Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m.
Phillies clothing & gear
Snag cool new gear, like cooling headbands and crossbody bags to children’s accessories and adult clothing.
Children’s Knit Hat (Ages 14 and under): Saturday, April 22 vs. Colorado Rockies at 4:05 p.m.
Children’s Phanatic T-Shirt (Ages 14 and under): Sunday, April 23 vs. ColoradoRockies at 12:05 p.m.
Ladies Crossbody Bag (Women, ages 15 and over): Sunday, May 7 vs. Boston Red Sox at 1:35 p.m.
Men’s Hat (Men, ages 15 and over): Sunday, June 11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at 1:35 p.m.
Alec Bohm Headband (Ages 14 and under): Sunday, July 2 vs. Washington Nationals at 1:35 p.m.
MLB Network Hat (Ages 14 and under): Wednesday, July 26 vs. Baltimore Orioles at 6:05 p.m.
Sustainable Phillies Hat (All fans): Friday, Aug. 4 vs. Kansas City Royals at 7:05 p.m.
Kyle Schwarber Jersey (Ages 14 and under): Sunday, Aug 6 vs. Kansas City Royals at 1:35 p.m.
Trea Turner T-Shirt (Ages 14 and under): Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 7:15 p.m.
Drawstring Cooler Bag: (Ages 14 and under): Sunday, September 10 vs. Miami Marlins at 1:05 p.m.
Phillies figurines and giveaways
Don’t miss the chance to get a cool piece to display at home or work with bobbleheads, piggy banks and a Bryce Harper Funko Pop Figure. Plus, a children’s coloring book for the little ones called “Phillie Phanatic’s Busiest Offseason.”
Phanatics Children’s Book (Ages 14 and under): Sunday, May 21 vs. Chicago Cubs at 1:35 p.m.
Dick Allen Bobblehead (Ages 15 and over): Friday, June 9 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:05 p.m.
J.T. Realmuto Catcher’s Bank (Ages 14 and under): Sunday, July 16 vs. San Diego Padres at 1:35 p.m.
Bryce Harper Funko Figure (Ages 14 and under): Sunday, Aug. 27 vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 1:35 p.m.
Phillies Promotions:
During these games, The Phillies have special performances like firework shows or celebrating Phillies legends from different eras on-field during Alumni Day. They also give fans the chance to walk around the bases of the iconic baseball diamond at Citizens Bank Park with Kids Run and Senior Stroll.
Kids Run The Bases (Ages 14 and under): Thursday, June 22 vs. Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m.
Fireworks Show: Friday, June 30 vs. Washington Nationals at 6:05 p.m.
Fireworks Show: Friday, July 14 vs. San Diego Padres at 6:05 p.m.
Kids Run The Bases: (Ages 14 and under): Thursday, July 20 vs. Milwaukee Brewers at 12:35 p.m.
Phillies Wall of Fame Night: Saturday, Aug. 12 vs. Minnesota Twins at 6:05 p.m.
Phillies Alumni Day: Sunday, Aug. 13 vs. Minnesota Twins at 1:35 p.m.
Senior Stroll The Bases (Ages 55 and older): Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. Atlanta Braves at 4:05 p.m.