For cannabis consumers, taking a “Thanksgiving walk” before dinner is a long-held tradition. That’s why the Wednesday before Thanksgiving has turned into an informal, national sales holiday so people can stock up before the big feast.

Dubbed “Green Wednesday,” shoppers in recreational and medical marijuana states will see big sales and discounts on their cannabis products on Nov. 23 this year. Medical and recreational dispensaries in both Pennsylvania (medical) and New Jersey (recreational and medical) will be reducing prices.

» READ MORE: What to know about buying legal N.J. marijuana if you live in Pennsylvania

While Green Wednesday doesn’t yet top 4/20 holiday sales, WeedMaps — an online marijuana retailer and app that provides dispensary info and product reviews — estimates more than 3 million users in eastern legal states (from Illinois to Florida, and up to Maine) used the site to search for cannabis deals, with a dramatic increase in seasonal promo codes and 40% more orders placed than during the non-holiday season.

Across the country, people spent $100 million on marijuana last holiday season. That’s a lotta green.

We reached out to dispensaries in the Philly-region to see what kind of deals they’re running this year, and here’s what we could find. (Note: This isn’t an exhaustive list of all the deals in the region. Check out a Pennsylvania or New Jersey dispensary’s website to see available deals.)

Marijuana deals and discounts in Pennsylvania (medical only)

Green Wednesday

First 100 patients at each dispensary to make a purchase will receive an eighth (3.5g) of Kind Tree brand flower

$25 Calyspo concentrates while supplies last

Find a dispensary near you at shop.apothecarium.com.

Green Wednesday: 30% off storewide

Black Friday : 30% off storewide

Cyber Monday: 25% off online orders

Find a dispensary near you at beyond-hello.com/pennsylvania-dispensaries.

Green Wednesday and Black Friday deals

30% off storewide

40% off on products by the brands Grassroots, Curaleaf and Select

Special product offer: Seven grams of Grassroots’ “Blades.” You can get two containers (half-ounce) for $110 or four containers (ounce) for $180 (Blades is a mixture of smaller marijuana bud, broken-up pieces of marijuana and the small crystals that sit a top marijuana buds, also known as “kief.”)

Find a dispensary near you at curaleaf.com/dispensary/pennsylvania.

Green Wednesday, Nov. 23 : 35% Off Storewide, plus spend $500 or more and receive an extra 5% off

Thursday, Nov. 24 : All Restore Locations will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

Black Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27: 30% Off Storewide, plus spend $500+ and receive an extra 5% off

Find a dispensary near you at restoredispensaries.com/locations.

Green Wednesday

Get any Cresco brand liquid live resin half-gram vaporizer cartridge for $1 when you spend $300 or more (limit 1 per customer; applied in store; while supplies last)

Get 3.5g (eighth) of Cresco brand flower for $30

Get 7.5g (quarter-ounce) of Supply brand flower for $50

20% off Rythm brand vaporizer products and concentrates

$10 off FloraCal brand live rosin & vaporizer products

$20 off 1g of Cresco brand “Sugar Plum Sunset x Keystone Banana” live sauce

$20 off Cresco brand “Durban x GG#4″ flower

$15 off Verano brand flower

$10 off 3.5g (eighth) of The Woods brand flower

$5 off Double Bear 1g vapes

Get additional $5 off your total purchase (redeemable Nov. 28 to Nov. 30)

Black Friday

Buy any 4 Cresco brand eighths (3.5g) and Supply brand quarters (7g) of ground flower for $120

Buy any 4 Supply brand quarters (7g) of ground flower for $200

25% off Select and Grassroots brand vape products

25% off Cresco brand concentrates

$5 off FloraCal brand live rosin & vapes

$10 off 1g of Cresco brand “Sugar Plum Sunset x Keystone Banana” live sauce

$10 off 1g of Rythm brand concentrates

Get additional $5 off your total purchase (redeemed Nov. 28 to Nov. 30)

Find a dispensary near you at sunnyside.shop/locations.

Marijuana deals and discounts in New Jersey (recreational and medicinal)

Green Wednesday

25% off 3.5g of Curaleaf brand flower

25% off Select brand vape products

Buy five 1g Curaleaf brand pre-roll joints for $70 (every additional Curaleaf brand pre-roll joint you buy is $14)

Find a dispensary near you at curaleaf.com/dispensary/new-jersey.

These deals are available at Sweetspot’s Voorhees location at 903 White Horse Road, Voorhees Township, NJ — which is medical only.

Green Wednesday

$20 off all orders over $150

$40 off all orders over $200

$75 off all orders over $300

*Stackable with Sweetspot Membership Discount*

Black Friday

15% off all orders over $100

20% off all orders over $200

25% off all orders over $300

*Stackable with Sweetspot Membership Discount*