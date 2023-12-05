Philadelphia holiday events happening this season

Light shows, ice skating, outdoor shopping markets, and holiday performances make up the events on offer this holiday season in the Philadelphia region.

There are many, many ways to celebrate the holiday season with festive music, fun food and drinks, and tradition that date back generations — and many of which are free or low-cost.

Here are some ways to fill your day-to-day calendar this holiday season, and it isn’t a hard task with events happening every day through the New Year. Here’s how to make the most of the festive season in Philly.

We’ll update this calendar as more holiday events are announced.

Andrea Bocelli Live

(Music) The legendary Italian performer who has traveled the globe singing for over 30 years is coming to Philadelphia. His performance will include selections from his 2020 solo album Believe as well as timely hits from his 2022 family album A Family Christmas. (Dec. 7, 8 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

Gardens After Dark

(Community) Come experience Philly’s Magic Gardens like you never have before. The South Street mosaic masterpiece will be placed under the glow of hundreds of colored lights. Come take a walk through this living art exhibit with a twist. (Dec. 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1020 South St., phillymagicgardens.org)

Deck the Alley

(Community) Philadelphia’s oldest alley is opening its doors for the holiday season. Come take a look at the homes on the alley surrounded by the sounds and smells of the holiday season. Elfreth’s Alley Elves will also be heading to the alley, see how many you can spot during your trip. (Dec. 9, 2-6 p.m., 126 Elfreths Alley, elfrethsalley.org)

Christmas in the Barrio

(Community) North Philly’s favorite holiday tradition is back for another year. Get ready for a night of traditional Latino music and dance, face painting, Christmas caroling and so much more. Bring an unwrapped today with you to donate to the Salvation Army Toy Drive. (Free, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., 4261 N. 5th St., esperanzaartscenter.us)

A Longwood Christmas

(Holiday) The old DuPont place decorates dozens of trees, sets its fountains to carols, and instantly gets you in the holiday spirit. All ages. ($30 ages 19-61, $27 college student and ages 62 and up, $16 ages 5-18, $5 ACCESS/Snap cardholder, free ages 4 and under, runs through Jan. 7, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, longwoodgardens.org)

Sisterly Love Holiday Market

(Shopping) Keep your holiday shopping local and woman-led this year. Sisterly Love Holiday Market brings together women owned local makers and vendors to create the holiday marketplace of your dreams. (Dec. 9, 12-4 p.m., 2nd & Pine St., southstreet.com)

Community Menorah Lighting

(Community) Head to the Betsy Ross House for a traditional menorah lighting ceremony. Kick off the Hannukah season with traditional latkes, jelly donuts and other traditional favorites. (Free, Dec. 10, 4-5 p.m., 239 Arch St., historicphiladelphia.org)

First Crossing Reenactment

(History) End your weekend on a revolutionary note. Join thousands of others along the Delaware River to watch the reenactment of George Washington’s 1776 crossing on Christmas night. After the crossing, head to the Historic Village for colonial era activities and demonstrations. ($9-25, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 355 Washington Crossing Pennington Rd., washingtoncrossingpark.org)

A Very Philly Christmas

(Music) No one does the holidays like Philly. Join Broadway singers, choirs, and conductors for show stopping concerts featuring some of your favorite holiday songs. There will be plenty of surprises woven throughout and some essential Philly fun peppered in as well. (Runs through Dec. 23, 300 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

Holiday Markets at Cherry Street Pier

(Shopping) Tis the season for finding the most unique gifts from dozens of local makers. Head to Cherry Street Pier’s pop up holiday market to shop everything from handmade jewelry to custom art. (Runs through Dec. 23, 121 S. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

Christmas Village in LOVE Park

(Shopping) Philly’s favorite traditional German Christmas marketplace is back for another year. Vendors offering various items and tasty treats for sale will fill LOVE Park for another holiday run. Be sure to stop by for mulled wine, unique gifts and special events and performances throughout the season. (Runs through Dec. 24, 1500 Arch St. and City Hall, philachristmas.com)

Yuletide at Devon

(Community) This unique holiday market blends the elements of a traditional European Christmas market with the flair of a music festival. Come enjoy free rides, live music from national touring music acts, delicious farm-to-table food and more at this special holiday experience. (Runs through Dec. 31, 23 Dorset Rd., Devon, yuletidedevon.com)

Macy’s Light Show & Dickens Village

(Community) Nothing says the holidays in Philadelphia quite like the Macy’s holiday experience. The light show display features thousands of twinkling lights taking the shapes of snowflakes, candy canes and other holiday symbols. In Dickens Village, you’ll see a vintage retelling of the classic A Christmas Carol. (Runs through Dec. 31, 1300 Market St., macys.com)

LumiNature

(Community) The Philadelphia Zoo is transforming into brilliant nighttime display of light. More than 1 million lights will brighten 16 different zones, creating an immersive lighting showcase. Come walk through, grab a bite and experience the zoo like you never have before. (Runs through Dec. 31, 3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org)

LuminoCity Festival

(Community) Lean into the holiday season with this wonderland of light installations. This year’s Golden Holiday theme will include large-scale light displays, a 50-foot Christmas Tree, a holiday market, bar for festival cocktails and so much more. (Runs through Jan. 15, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, luminocityfestival.com)

Tinseltown at FDR Park

(Community) It’s beginning to look a lot like winter at FDR Park. Prepare to be stunned by the twinkling lights and stunning displays arranged at this holiday spectacular. Grab snacks or a cocktail in the Union Forge Lounge, shop for gifts in the Mistletoe Marketplace or visit the special Ice Slide and Ice Trail. (Runs through Jan. 1, 1500 Pattison Ave., visitphilly.com)

Winterfest / RiverRink

(Ice Skating) The popular riverside ice-skating rink is back for a few wintry months at Penn’s Landing. On opening day, November 24, it’s free to get in (reserve ahead,). After that, you’ll need to pay a modest rink admission and slightly less modest skate rental fee, plus some more dollars in the arcade, for snacks, maybe a trinket … Tis the season. Ages 4+. ($5 to skate, $12 to rent skates, runs through Feb. 19, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Rothman Rink

(Ice skating) Rain or shine, freezing or hot, on November 10 at 11:30 a.m., City Hall’s front yard skating rink reopens at Dilworth Park with a pop-up snow shower and performance by ice skaters from West Philly’s Laura Sims Skate House. Ages 3+. ($9 adult, $6 ages 10 and under, $10 skate rental, open daily, runs through Feb. 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)